The cat is out of the bag. The Miami Dolphins tried to replace Tua Tagovailoa with Tom Brady in the offseason and were pretty close to pulling it off until Brian Flores sued the franchise and the league.

The NFL even stripped the Dolphins of multiple picks for breaking their tampering policy, and the story has gotten plenty of traction throughout the offseason. That's gotta hurt if you're a young QB trying to make your way into the league.

Needless to say, the Dolphins' joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a subject of mockery and controversy on social media. That's why HC Mike McDaniel looked to set the record straight on this so-called Brady-Tagovailoa debate.

NFL News: Mike McDaniel Shuts Down The Tom Brady-Tua Tagovailoa Controversy

"Contrary to popular belief, Tua doesn't play one snap against Tom Brady," McDaniel told reporters. "But it's more about the quality of this organization and the type of football they've played. It's a tremendous opportunity for all the guys when we're trying to play football at a high level. He'd probably be taking a sack if he was watching [Brady] because there will be simultaneous plays."

"What happened? I mean, for me, nothing happened," the coach added. "Everyone else is the one making it awkward. It doesn't occupy a single iota of space with anybody. It's hard enough to be good in this league. As the Miami Dolphins, all of our energy is very coordinated and only has to do with us getting better. Everything else would be an opportunity cost that we're not willing to expend."

Tua Is Sick And Tired Of Talking About It

Notably, Tagovailoa was also forced to address the situation. For him, all he wants to do is play is shut down the outside noise. Then again, he admitted his frustration over the constant talk about the failed masterplan:

"I would say the only thing that gets frustrating is if you hear it every day or if you see it every day," Tua said. "For me, I eliminate all of that. Don't hear it. Don't see it. I go home, go to my family, study, wake up the next day, come back and enjoy football. I hear everything obviously from the media and then when [the communications staff] preps me for whatever you guys are going to say, then I'm like, 'Ah, I've got to answer this. All right, let me figure out something politically correct to say.'"

At the end of the day, it'll be up to Tua to silence his critics and prove to the organization that he's the guy they need for their future. So, maybe learning a trick or two from one of the best ever is just what he needs to take his game up a notch.