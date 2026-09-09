Mike Tomlin drops major update on NFL coaching return after Steelers’ exit

Mike Tomlin has made it clear that his coaching career may not be over despite stepping away from the Pittsburgh Steelers after 19 seasons. The longtime head coach is entering the 2026 NFL season in a completely different role, joining NBC Sports as an analyst for Football Night in America, but he has not closed the door on eventually returning to the sideline.

Tomlin recently discussed his future during an interview with Cris Collinsworth, addressing the possibility of coaching again after spending the first six months away from the profession. While the former Steelers coach admitted that he is enjoying his new life and the opportunities that come with working in television, his comments made it clear that coaching remains something he deeply values.

The 54-year-old spent nearly two decades leading Pittsburgh and never had a losing season during his tenure. He now has the opportunity to evaluate the NFL from a different perspective throughout the 2026 season, while potentially waiting for the right opportunity to return as a head coach.

Advertisement

Will Mike Tomlin return to the NFL as a head coach?

Mike Tomlin did not commit to returning to coaching, but he also refused to rule it out. The former Steelers coach explained that he remains passionate about the profession and everything that comes with leading an NFL team, while also acknowledging that his first months away from coaching have given him a perspective on life that he had never experienced before.

“It’s certainly not a 32-team league for me. I’ve lived too much for that. But, I’ve also learned to never say never. So, will I coach again? I don’t know. I love to coach. I love all the challenges of the profession. I love to be a part of growth and development of young people individually. I love to develop a collective. I love the measurement of the seven-day cycle. I love all of that. But I also have enjoyed the last six months and life on this other side that I had no idea about.”

That answer leaves the door open for a potential return, although Tomlin appears unlikely to accept just any coaching opportunity. His comment that the NFL is not a 32-team league for him suggests that the right situation, organization and roster would be crucial if he ultimately decides that he wants to return to the sideline.

Advertisement

For now, Tomlin will focus on his new role with NBC throughout the 2026 season. He joined the network as a studio analyst after stepping away from the Steelers following the 2025 campaign, giving him a chance to remain closely connected to the league while enjoying a lifestyle he says he had not previously experienced.

Still, the possibility of Tomlin returning to coaching could become one of the biggest storylines of the next NFL hiring cycle. If the right job becomes available and Tomlin decides that he misses the seven-day grind of coaching enough, there appears to be nothing stopping him from making an NFL comeback. As he said himself, he has learned to never say never.