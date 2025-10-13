Mike Tomlin issues strong admission about key Aaron Rodgers teammate on Steelers

Having a bye week didn’t seem to slow down the Pittsburgh Steelers one bit. On the contrary, it gave them time to tweak their lineup and get key players healthy. Aaron Rodgers once again showed why he wanted to join Mike Tomlin’s squad, and there’s no doubt the AFC North now has an undisputed leader.

The latest offseason was anything but quiet for this team. Key players left, while others arrived, with several acquisitions proving invaluable to a squad that has shown from day one a clear goal: to win the division.

Jalen Ramsey was one of the standout additions donning the black and gold this season, following a controversial exit from the Dolphins. True to his style, Tomlin expressed enthusiasm for everything this talented player has been bringing to the team.

“We certainly wanted to make sure that he could impact the game,” Tomlin said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “I cannot say enough about Jalen Ramsey. This guy plays outside corner, he plays nickel, he plays free safety. He is exactly what we hoped he would be and certainly he was significant today.”

Jalen Ramsey of Pittsburgh Steelers.

The impact of Ramsey’s arrival

The addition of Jalen Ramsey has immediately paid dividends for the Steelers, with the All-Pro defensive back taking on a versatile role that has significantly boosted the pass rush.

Ramsey recorded the first multi-sack game of his career against the Browns, showcasing his game-wrecking ability beyond coverage. Reflecting on the standout performance, he highlighted the prestige of the moment, noting that securing two sacks while sharing the field with elite edge rushers Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt is a feat he is “going to probably tell my kids about.”

What’s next for the Steelers?

With four wins, one loss, and their bye week already behind them, the Steelers now face a tough stretch of games that will ultimately reveal what this team is truly made of.

@ Cincinnati Bengals, October 16

vs Green Bay Packers, October 26

vs Indianapolis Colts, November 2

@ Los Angeles Chargers, November 9

vs Cincinnati Bengals, November 16

