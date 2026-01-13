Mike Tomlin parts ways with Steelers: Full list of Pittsburgh head coaches in franchise history

Mike Tomlin is out in Pittsburgh. With the longtime head coach officially stepping away, the Steelers are now searching for his replacement—one who would join a highly exclusive list of leaders who have guided the franchise since its founding in 1933.

On Tuesday, NFL Media confirmed that Tomlin is stepping down as the Steelers’ head coach. After 19 seasons together, both sides are set to move in different directions ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

With Tomlin’s departure, several head coaching candidates have already emerged. Now, Pittsburgh faces the task of selecting its next leader—someone who will become part of a rare fraternity in a franchise defined by stability and continuity.

Full list of Steelers head coaches after Mike Tomlin’s exit

Since their founding in 1933, the Steelers have had just 16 head coaches. That number becomes even more remarkable in the modern era, shrinking significantly after the NFL–AFL merger in 1970, underscoring Pittsburgh’s long-standing commitment to coaching consistency.

Head Coach Years Titles Regular-Season Record Forrest Douds 1933 — 3-6-2 Luby DiMeolo 1934 — 2-10-0 Joe Bach 1935–1936, 1952–1953 — 21-27-0 John McNally 1937–1939 — 6-19-0 Walt Kiesling 1939–1940, 1941–1944, 1954–1956 — 30-55-5 Bert Bell 1941 — 0-2-0 Aldo Donelli 1941 — 0-5-0 Jim Leonard 1945 — 2-8-0 Jock Sutherland 1946–1947 — 13-9-1 John Michelosen 1948–1951 — 20-26-2 Buddy Parker 1957–1964 — 51-47-6 Mike Nixon 1965 — 2-12-0 Bill Austin 1966–1968 — 11-28-3 Chuck Noll 1969–1991 4 Super Bowls 193-148-1 Bill Cowher 1992–2006 1 Super Bowl 149-90-1 Mike Tomlin 2007–2025 1 Super Bowl 193-114-2

*Developing story…