Mike Tomlin parts ways with Steelers: Full list of Pittsburgh head coaches in franchise history

Mike Tomlin is out in Pittsburgh. With the longtime head coach officially stepping away, the Steelers are now searching for his replacement—one who would join a highly exclusive list of leaders who have guided the franchise since its founding in 1933.
On Tuesday, NFL Media confirmed that Tomlin is stepping down as the Steelers’ head coach. After 19 seasons together, both sides are set to move in different directions ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
With Tomlin’s departure, several head coaching candidates have already emerged. Now, Pittsburgh faces the task of selecting its next leader—someone who will become part of a rare fraternity in a franchise defined by stability and continuity.
Full list of Steelers head coaches after Mike Tomlin’s exit
Since their founding in 1933, the Steelers have had just 16 head coaches. That number becomes even more remarkable in the modern era, shrinking significantly after the NFL–AFL merger in 1970, underscoring Pittsburgh’s long-standing commitment to coaching consistency.
|Head Coach
|Years
|Titles
|Regular-Season Record
|Forrest Douds
|1933
|—
|3-6-2
|Luby DiMeolo
|1934
|—
|2-10-0
|Joe Bach
|1935–1936, 1952–1953
|—
|21-27-0
|John McNally
|1937–1939
|—
|6-19-0
|Walt Kiesling
|1939–1940, 1941–1944, 1954–1956
|—
|30-55-5
|Bert Bell
|1941
|—
|0-2-0
|Aldo Donelli
|1941
|—
|0-5-0
|Jim Leonard
|1945
|—
|2-8-0
|Jock Sutherland
|1946–1947
|—
|13-9-1
|John Michelosen
|1948–1951
|—
|20-26-2
|Buddy Parker
|1957–1964
|—
|51-47-6
|Mike Nixon
|1965
|—
|2-12-0
|Bill Austin
|1966–1968
|—
|11-28-3
|Chuck Noll
|1969–1991
|4 Super Bowls
|193-148-1
|Bill Cowher
|1992–2006
|1 Super Bowl
|149-90-1
|Mike Tomlin
|2007–2025
|1 Super Bowl
|193-114-2
*Developing story…