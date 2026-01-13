Aaron Rodgers makes major admission following Steelers’ elimination against Texans in the 2026 NFL playoffs

The hope of advancing to the next round was high, as was the disappointment of falling short. It was clear that nothing would come easy for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who faced a surging Houston Texans squad. Once again, Aaron Rodgers’ talent was overshadowed by a relentless opposing defense.

Understandably, the postgame feelings of the future Hall of Famer were far from positive. At his age, the opportunities to add another championship ring to his collection are increasingly limited. Will Rodgers have the drive — and the ability — to return for another season to chase this goal?

“Disappointed obviously. Such a fun year. A lot of adversity but a lot of fun. Been a great year overall in my life in the last year, and this is a really good part of that, coming here and being a part of this team. So, it’s disappointing to be sitting here with the season over,” the Steelers QB said to the press.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A-Rod has yet to decide on his future, and judging by his words, he plans to take some time before making a final choice on whether to continue playing or to officially retire. These are decisive moments ahead in Steel City.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Advertisement

The future of Tomlin in Pittsburgh

The Wild Card elimination at the hands of the Texans also put the spotlight on the legendary Steelers coach. Mike Tomlin made something clear about his future in postgame remarks, though he was unable to give a definitive answer on whether this loss could put his tenure in Pittsburgh at risk.

Advertisement

see also Aaron Rodgers addresses his NFL future and lets Steelers know what should happen wih Mike Tomlin

Steel City’s seventh consecutive playoff exit hasn’t gone unnoticed by the front office. Is it time for a rebuild in Pittsburgh, or will the organization once again place its bet on what Tomlin can deliver for the franchise?