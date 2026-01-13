Mike Tomlin leaves Steelers: What was his record and for how many years did he coach Pittsburgh?

The loss to the Houston Texans and the subsequent 2026 NFL playoff elimination finally had repercussions. In a move that stunned fans and insiders alike, Mike Tomlin has officially stepped down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After 19 years at the helm of the Steel City’s team, Tomlin amassed a total of 193 wins, 114 losses, and two ties, posting a .628 winning percentage. His crowning achievement? Leading the team to a Super Bowl XLIII championship in 2008.

It’s worth noting that the head coach’s departure was not the result of a firing by the front office, but rather a mutual decision. Due to this agreement, as Ari Meirov reported on X, the Steelers will retain his rights.

In a fast-paced NFL where teams often don’t stick with coaches’ long-term processes due to results, the situation in Pittsburgh is completely different: Steelers history with head coaches indicates they will be searching for their fourth leader since 1969.

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

What will happen with Aaron Rodgers?

Following the Pittsburgh Steelers’ disappointing 30-6 Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans yesterday, the franchise has entered a period of deep uncertainty regarding its leadership.

While the front office has expressed interest in a return, the 42-year-old quarterback remains non-committal after a season in which he threw for over 3,300 yards and 24 touchdowns.

During his post-game press conference, Rodgers addressed his NFL future by stating he would not make any “emotional decisions” while he takes time to get away and have the necessary conversations about whether to retire or test free agency in 2026.