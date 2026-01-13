Who are Steelers HC candidates to replace Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh?

After one Super Bowl title, 19 years of tenure, 193 regular-season wins and all seasons with a .500 record or better, Mike Tomlin is finally stepping down as the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach. A new era will begin in a franchise that will look for his fourth head coach in more than 50 years.

Tomlin stepping away was reported by multiple insiders, including Diana Russini of The Athletic and Adam Schefter of ESPN. Now, the hunt for a new head coach is on. The Steelers might go a different few routes in order to find a new guy. With names like John Harbaugh, Mike McDaniel, Kevin Stefanski and others on the market, it will be key to find the right replacement.

This is a developing story…