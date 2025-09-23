Trending topics:
NFL

Mike Tomlin responds firmly when asked if Aaron Rodgers is living up to Steelers’ expectations

Head coach Mike Tomlin spoke about quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ present with the Pittsburgh Steelers, in a stage that has sparked both expectations and some doubts during the opening weeks of the 2025 campaign.

By Ignacio Cairola

Mike Tomlin, head coach of the Steelers
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesMike Tomlin, head coach of the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are navigating a season start where all eyes are on Aaron Rodgers. The performance of the 41-year-old veteran quarterback has been one of the most talked-about topics through the first three weeks of competition. In his press conference, Mike Tomlin analyzed his performance.

An up-and-down start has the Steelers at a 2-1 record after the win over the New England Patriots, where Rodgers stood out with two passing touchdowns. So far this season, the former Green Bay Packers QB has already thrown for seven TDs.

The upcoming matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Ireland will be crucial for the Pittsburgh franchise, which needs back-to-back wins to build confidence and strengthen an offensive scheme that supports Rodgers’ adjustment process. In this context, Tomlin’s statements carry special weight.

Advertisement

What did Tomlin say about Rodgers?

“He certainly has been (what we expected), and not only in terms of his play, but in terms of his relationship with the game. How he interacts with teammates. How he loves the preparation process. All of those things have been double thumbs up and so it’s reasonable to expect the in-stadium performance to mirror that,” Tomlin said in a press conference when asked if Rodgers has lived up to expectations.

Aaron Rodgers QB Steelers

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Advertisement

“He may be disappointed with how he played last week, but we’ve got an opportunity this week to do something about it. And just watching him day to day, there’s not a high level of concern in terms of the outcome being what he and we desire,” Tomlin added.

Mike Tomlin makes major admission after Steelers’ important win over Patriots in Foxborough

see also

Mike Tomlin makes major admission after Steelers’ important win over Patriots in Foxborough

Tomlin’s message reflects confidence and patience toward Rodgers in what could be his final season as a professional, highlighting his daily commitment and the importance of looking beyond a single performance. The veteran quarterback, in turn, will have the opportunity to respond on the field and prove he can be the offensive leader the Steelers expect in this new chapter.

Advertisement
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola
ALSO READ
Mike Tomlin makes major admission after Steelers’ important win over Patriots in Foxborough
NFL

Mike Tomlin makes major admission after Steelers’ important win over Patriots in Foxborough

Aaron Rodgers' blunt message to Steelers teammates with strong admission after win vs Patriots
NFL

Aaron Rodgers' blunt message to Steelers teammates with strong admission after win vs Patriots

Tomlin, Steelers hand last-minute promotion to Rodgers teammate
NFL

Tomlin, Steelers hand last-minute promotion to Rodgers teammate

Which colleges produce the best NFL talent?
College Football

Which colleges produce the best NFL talent?

Better Collective Logo