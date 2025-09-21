Carson Wentz will get another shot as the Minnesota Vikings starter when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to head coach Kevin O’Connell. With rookie J.J. McCarthy sidelined by a high ankle sprain, the team is turning to the veteran once again. The update was first reported by Ben Goessling.

O’Connell explained the team’s cautious approach with McCarthy, saying, “He’s responded well to the early part of the treatment, but for a young player, you know, I want to make sure that he’s healthy.” That opens the door for Wentz to lead the offense while the rookie continues his recovery.

Now, everything will depend on how well Wentz can perform in the coming games, not only against the Bengals but any other opponent where the Vikings need him, especially since they need someone with his experience.

Carson Wentz Head-to-Head vs. Steelers

Although few may believe it, Wentz has already played as a quarterback against the Steelers in a pair of games. The first was in 2016 and another in 2020 when he played for the Philadelphia Eagles. He won the game from almost a decade ago at home, throwing 2 touchdowns, while the more recent matchup was a loss where he also threw the same number of touchdowns.

With that past experience, one could say that O’Connell and the Vikings at least have someone who knows how Mike Tomlin’s Steelers play. The Steelers haven’t changed much since then, even though they started this season with two wins and one loss.

The Vikings’ 48-10 victory over the Bengals truly made a good impression on what Wentz can achieve commanding the offense. However, it’s worth noting that the franchise has a history of giving a backup an opportunity, seeing him do well, and then letting him go.

