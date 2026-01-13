Mike Tomlin’s Steelers exit reportedly affects Aaron Rodgers’ future in Pittsburgh

Mike Tomlin is in the spotlight these days after announcing his decision to step down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers after many years. The question on everyone’s mind now is: what will ultimately happen with Aaron Rodgers?

According to the latest report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, this major development in Steel City somehow impacts Rodgers’ future, as it makes it less likely that A-Rod will return next season.

Although at one point the quarterback had chosen not to give concrete answers regarding what lies ahead following the loss to the Texans, the outlook now seems to be shifting for the future Hall of Famer.

It will ultimately be a matter of seeing how the next few days unfold to determine Rodgers’ path for the upcoming season. Will he seek redemption with the Steelers, join another team, or finally bring his professional playing career to an end?

The end of an era in Pittsburgh

In a historic move that has sent shockwaves through the NFL, the Mike Tomlin era in Pittsburgh has officially come to an end. Following a heavy 30-6 Wild Card loss to the Texans just yesterday, the head coach is leaving the Steelers after 19 seasons and a positive record, having remarkably never coached a losing season during his entire tenure.

While he tied Chuck Noll’s franchise record with 193 regular-season wins and delivered a Super Bowl title, his decision to step down marks the start of a massive rebuilding phase for a team now searching for its first new head coach in nearly two decades.