Steelers linked to first HC candidate to replace Mike Tomlin: ‘Makes too much sense’

Shortly after Mike Tomlin decided to leave his job as head coach, the Pittsburgh Steelers were linked to the first potential candidate for the position.

By Martín O’donnell

Mike Tomlin watching the Steelers' game against the Seahawks.
Mike Tomlin shocked the NFL world on Tuesday by stepping away from the Pittsburgh Steelers after 19 seasons. But it didn’t take long for the team to be linked with a potential head coach candidate.

According to Jordan Schultz of FOX, it wouldn’t be a surprise for the team to take a serious look at Brian Flores, who spent time with the organization in 2022. “That makes too much sense,” a high-level executive reportedly told Schultz, as the insider wrote on his X account.

* Developing story…

