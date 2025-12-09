Trending topics:
NFL

Mike Vrabel opens up on the Drake Maye-Josh Allen comparisons

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel opened up on the comparisons between Drake Maye and the reigning MVP.

By Ernesto Cova

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots.
Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots.

Over the past couple of years, Josh Allen has been the measuring stick to talk about big, raw quarterbacks with a strong arm. He struggled mightily earlier in his career, so he’s also a blueprint for patience and quarterback development.

That’s why not many people gave that much thought to the comparisons between him and Drake Maye, as it’s not the first time scouts have said something similar.

Fast forward to today, and they may have actually nailed it with this take. That’s why New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel wanted to share his two cents on these comparisons.

Mike Vrabel addresses the Drake Maye-Josh Allen comparisons

“Josh probably got a couple [more] LBs on ’em, and he kinda throws his shoulder in there probably a little bit more than I would want Drake to. But I think they’re both great competitors,” Vrabel said, per Tom Carroll.

Josh Allen Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills.

At the end of the day, they’re both outstanding players, and there’s no need to compare them. Maye’s journey is just getting started, and he can be legendary in his own way.

The AFC East division will see some epic battles for years to come. And while the Patriots are back on top right now, Josh Allen is still the best quarterback in the division until further notice.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova
