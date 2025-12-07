Is Dalton Kincaid playing today for Bills vs Bengals in 2025 NFL Week 14?

The NFL season is slowly entering its defining stretch, making every win crucial for teams with playoff aspirations. The Buffalo Bills, featuring offensive standouts like Josh Allen and Dalton Kincaid, face a must-win matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Orchard Park to stay within reach in the AFC East.

Pulling off a game as tough as this one requires every weapon available — and ideally, all of them at full strength. That’s why having Dalton Kincaid available would be crucial for head coach Sean McDermott.

Although the powerful tight end was listed as questionable for Sunday with knee and hamstring injuries, according to information shared by insider Adam Schefter on his X account, the player himself is determined to do everything possible to join his teammates on the field.

If the Bills can’t count on their top tight end for the game, head coach McDermott would have to turn to Dawson Knox, who sits right behind him on the depth chart. Still, judging by Kincaid’s determination, it seems likely he will be out there.

Dalton Kincaid #86 of the Buffalo Bills.

Kincaid’s impact on the Bills this season

As the 2025 NFL season progresses, Dalton Kincaid continues to solidify his role as a pivotal weapon for the Buffalo Bills. The tight end is having a highly productive stretch, currently boasting 29 receptions for 448 yards and 4 touchdowns.

This impressive run is highlighted by an outstanding average of 15.4 yards per reception, showcasing his effectiveness at creating explosive plays and stretching the field. Kincaid’s season performance demonstrates his ongoing evolution into one of the league’s most reliable and dynamic pass-catchers.

Bills dreaming of a playoff run

While it may seem like the AFC East is headed toward the Patriots, the Bills are still holding on to their hopes of securing a playoff spot. According to the NFL’s official site, a win over the Bengals at home would give Buffalo a 95% chance of reaching the postseason — but a loss would drop those odds to 75%.