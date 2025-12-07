What happens if Bills lose against Bengals today in 2025 NFL Week 14?

NFL Week 14 signals that the final stretch of the regular season is underway, as teams still in contention begin to see their fates take shape, while others have already been eliminated from playoff dispute. The Buffalo Bills face a tough matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, a game that could significantly impact the destiny of both teams.

Lately, the AFC East has effectively split in two. Both the Patriots and the Bills quickly pulled away from the Dolphins and Jets, with the top two battling for division supremacy. However, a couple of stumbles by Sean McDermott’s squad have allowed New England to pull significantly ahead.

Currently sitting at 8-4, Bills Mafia holds second place behind the New England Patriots, who will have a bye week this weekend. Can Josh Allen and company close the gap?

What happens if the Bills lose to the Bengals?

According to the NFL’s official site, if the Bills lose to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14, their chances of making the postseason drop to 75%. While their hopes remain alive, they will need to make a significant comeback starting next weekend.

A completely different scenario would emerge if Sean McDermott leads his team to a victory. In that case, the chances of securing a Wild Card spot would rise to 95%, practically paving the way for the postseason.

The final stretch for the Bills

The Buffalo Bills face a gauntlet of crucial matchups that will define their push for a 2025 playoff berth. The team begins this decisive stretch at home in Week 14 against the Cincinnati Bengals, a game with major AFC seeding implications.

They then travel to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots, where a divisional win is paramount. A challenging road contest against the defensive-minded Cleveland Browns follows, setting up a critical home clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Bills will close out their regular season at Highmark Stadium against the division-rival New York Jets, a game that is highly likely to have direct playoff consequences. Securing victories in these key contests is essential for Buffalo to punch their ticket to the postseason.

