Last season, the Minnesota Vikings won the NFC North for the first time since 2017. Throughout their entire schedule, they became specialists in winning close games as one of the most thrilling teams to watch in the NFL.

The Vikings posted a very solid 13-4 record in the first year as head coach of Kevin O’Connell. However, in a shocking turn of events, their Super Bowl hopes ended with a 31-24 loss against the Giants at home in the Wild Card round.

Now, Minnesota will try to take the next step. Nevertheless, it’s going to be a very tough challenge without a star player such as Dalvin Cook who left to play with Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

Minnesota Vikings sign another running back to replace Dalvin Cook

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Minnesota Vikings will sign Myles Gaskin. It’s a very intriguing move as the running back was just released this Wednesday by the Miami Dolphins.

Considering the ‘sudden’ timing, many experts believe there could be a man behind this move. It’s important to remember Brian Flores is the new defensive coordinator of the Vikings and he coached Gaskin during his tenure with the Dolphins.

At the moment, after Dalvin Cook left the team, the depth chart for the Minnesota Vikings at the running back position has Alexander Mattison, Ty Chandler, Myles Gaskin and Kene Nwangwu.

Of course, none of those names has the star power of Cook. That’s why, though the 2023 season is very close, Gaskin could pull out a surprise fighting for the starting job.

Why did Dalvin Cook leave the Vikings?

A few days ago, during a press conference, Dalvin Cook revealed why he signed for the New York Jets when many other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Dallas Cowboys were pursuing his services. Two words: Aaron Rodgers.

“He doesn’t have to recruit. His game recruits for itself. Aaron is Aaron. If you don’t want to be part of something like that, I don’t know what you want in football.”

Cook knows a lot about Rodgers after facing him for many years in the rivalry between Packers and Vikings in the NFC North. Now, the running back wants to chase a Super Bowl. “I just couldn’t be on the other side anymore. Obviously, when you dig deep and look into the roster, all the pieces are put together.”

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers admitted Dalvin Cook is a major asset to help the Jets become a contender. “Dalvin has got it done for a long time at a high level. He’s motivated. He wants to win a championship. Obviously, he made it well-known to me during the process he wanted to play with me and play here, in Jersey, so we’re excited to have him.”