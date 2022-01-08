The Minnesota Vikings will face the Chicago Bears this Sunday, January 9 at 1:00 PM (ET) at the U.S. Bank Stadium in a game valid for Week 17 of this 2021/22 NFL regular season. Here you will find how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the preview, predictions and odds.

The Minnesota Vikings, no longer able to obtain a place in the next postseason, close their participation in that regular season against the Chicago Bears (also eliminated). Find out everything there is to know about this game, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds and even how to watch or live stream it free. To watch it live in the US, you can tune in on FuboTV (Free Trial).

This 2021/2022 NFL regular season wraps up and it's time for several teams to start thinking. Some in the upcoming postseason and how they are going to deal with it, and others begin to diagram next season to be a contender for the title. It is the case of these two teams that in this Week 17 close their participation.

With a 7-9 record for the Vikings and 6-10 for the Bears, both teams know that even with a win in their last game they won't be able to make it into the postseason. However, they will seek a victory that allows them to close a 2021/2022 regular season that was clearly not a good one, especially in the case of the visitors.

Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears: Storylines

With no chances of qualifying for the postseason, this game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears will surely not be one of the most attractive in this Week 17 of the 2021/2022 regular season. However, it will be interesting to see what else these two teams have to show for next season.

How to watch or live stream free Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears

The match between Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, both teams with no chance of qualifying for the postseason and thus playing their last game, for the Week 17 of the 2021/2022 NFL season will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options: Fox.

Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Minnesota Vikings are the favorite (which is not strange since they have had a better record this season) with -240 odds, while the Chicago Bears have +195.

