Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams will face each other at the U.S. Bank Stadium in a match for the Week 16 of the 2021-2022 NFL season. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Rams: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US 2021-2022 NFL season

Minnesota Vikings will host Los Angeles Rams at the U.S. Bank Stadium in a match for the Week 16 of the 2021-2022 NFL season. Check out all the detailed information about this National Football League game including the date, time, TV Channel and live stream online free. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Vikings come from a 17-9 win over Chicago Bears to accumulate two victories in a row. After struggling in the first games of the season, the team coached by Mike Zimmer improved their form and now will be looking for a new win to continue in the chase for a spot in the NFL Playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Rams clinched their third victory in a row last week with a 20-10 win over Seattle Seahawks. The team coached by Sean McVay has a record of 10-4 this season and is fighting for a place in the playoffs.

Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Rams: Date

The match between Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Rams for the Week 16 of the 2021-2022 NFL season will be played on Sunday, December 26, at the U.S. Bank Stadium. It will be the first meeting between these two sides this year.

Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Rams: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Rams: TV Channel and Live Stream Free in the US

The Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Rams game for the Week 16 of the 2021-2022 NFL season will be broadcast live in the US by FuboTV (free trial). You can also watch this game on FOX.