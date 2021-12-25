The Minnesota Vikings will face the Los Angeles Rams in a match valid for week 16 of this 2021/22 NFL season. Here you will find how to watch or live stream free the game in the US and Canada, the preview, predictions and odds.

The Minnesota Vikings have a tough game against Los Angeles Rams in where the visitor is the one who is most obliged to win since the leadership of his division is still fighting. Find out everything there is to know about this game, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds and even how to watch or live stream it free. In the United States, you can watch it on FuboTV (Free Trial).

The Vikings are comfortable seconds in their division. With a record of 7 wins and 7 losses they cannot be displaced from that second place, since the first in the division, the Green Bay Packers have a balance of 11-3; and the third, the Chicago Bears, 4-10, and with only three weeks left until the end of the regular season, those positions could not be modified.

On the side of Los Angeles, they have much to gain in this match: they currently have the same balance as the leader of the NFC West division, the Arizona Cardinals. That is, a victory for the Rams in this week 16 of the NFL, added to a loss for the Cardinals this Saturday at 1:00 PM (ET) would leave them as leaders.

Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Rams: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Time: 1:00 PM

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Live Stream: FuboTV

Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Rams: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Rams: Storylines

For the reasons mentioned above, in this match valid for Week 16 of this NFL 2021/22 regular season, the one who has the most to lose is the Los Angeles Rams, since the position of the Vikings in their division will not be modified (it will be second without the possibility of reaching the first or being reached by third parties).

This game between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams valid for week 16 of the 2021/2022 NFL regular season this Sunday, December 26 at 1:00 PM (ET) will be broadcast to the United States on Fubo TV (free trial). Other options: FOX.

Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Rams: Predictions and Odds

To no one's surprise, bookmakers put the Los Angerles Rams as favorites to win the match. According to DraftKings, the Los Angeles team has odds of -180, while it gives the Minnesota Vikings odds of +155.

DraftKings Minnesota Vikings +155 Los Angeles Rams -180

*Odds via DraftKings