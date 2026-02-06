Top 10 most memorable Super Bowl commercials of all time: Ads that stole the show

Super Bowl commercials have long transcended mere product pitches. From cinematic spectacles to bite‑sized bits of humor, these have often outshined the NFL game’s action, lingering in memory long after the final whistle.

Across decades of television’s most-watched night, a handful of commercials rewrote the rules of advertising. Some introduced iconic catchphrases, others tugged at the heartstrings or tapped into pop culture in unexpected ways.

The most memorable spots became landmarks in advertising history, shaping expectations for humor, emotion and creativity. They are more than ads, they are snapshots of the culture that surrounded each Super Bowl moment.

What are the 10 best Super Bowl commercials?

The Super Bowl has always been more than a game; it serves as a stage for commercials that captivate, amuse and linger in memory long after the final whistle. Some became cultural touchstones that defined an era, others relied on humor, celebrity presence or emotional storytelling to resonate with millions.

A few reached instant modern fame through clever narratives and viral momentum, turning brief airtime into lasting conversation. Together, these moments reveal how the SB functions not only as a sporting spectacle, but also as one of advertising’s most powerful cultural showcases…

Apple | 1984 (1984)

In an era when Super Bowl ads were still simple brand pitches, Apple’s “1984” arrived like a short film with narrative ambition. Directed by Ridley Scott, the minute‑long spot dropped viewers into a dystopian world of monotony and control, only to be disrupted by a lone heroine who hurls a sledgehammer at an authoritarian screen.

It wasn’t just about launching the Macintosh; it was about positioning Apple as a rebel in the tech landscape — a bold, cinematic moment that redefined what a commercial could be during the Super Bowl era.

Coca‑Cola | Hey Kid, Catch (1980)

Long before viral marketing, Coca‑Cola gave us a vignette of unexpected kindness that became part of American advertising lore. After a bruising game, Steelers defensive tackle “Mean” Joe Greene limps toward the locker room, where a small fan offers him a Coke.

Greene’s eventual acceptance and the unforgettable toss of his jersey back to the boy distilled warmth, gratitude, and human connection into 60 seconds of airtime. This simple but powerful gesture helped elevate storytelling in commercials during the Super Bowl to something deeply emotional.

Budweiser | Whassup? (2000)

Budweiser’s “Whassup?” didn’t just sell beer, it sold a catchphrase that took over casual conversation. Introduced in a Super Bowl spot that amplified a short film about friends checking in by phone, the exaggerated, slurred greeting became a cultural echo, inspiring parodies, sequels, and even international recognition.

Its appeal was rooted not in dramatic visuals but in shared social humor; suddenly, everyone was answering the phone with a drawn‑out “Whassup?!” — proof of how an ad could leap from TV screen to everyday vernacular.

Budweiser | Frogs (1995)

Quiet, quirky, and utterly unlike anything else on the Super Bowl lineup, Budweiser’s “Frogs” commercial turned simple sound design into an icon. Set in a swamp at night, three animatronic frogs croak the brand’s name in turn — “Bud,” “Weis,” “Er” — until, almost by osmosis, viewers start repeating it in their heads.

What could have been a throwaway moment became one of the most recognizable minimalist campaigns in Super Bowl history, proving that absurd simplicity can be as memorable as spectacle.

McDonald’s | The Showdown (1993)

In a clever blend of sport, celebrity, and fast food marketing, McDonald’s “The Showdown” brought two basketball legends into a surreal contest for a Big Mac. Michael Jordan and Larry Bird face off in a high‑stakes game of H‑O‑R‑S‑E that quickly escalates into an elaborate series of trick shots, each attempt more outlandish than the last.

The commercial’s charm lay in its mix of genuine competitive spirit and tongue‑in‑cheek fun, capturing ’90s pop‑culture energy and underscoring the Super Bowl’s role as a stage for ads that feel like events in their own right.

Amazon | Alexa Loses Her Voice (2018)

Amazon’s 2018 Super Bowl spot upended expectations by imagining its ubiquitous voice assistant completely silent — Alexa had “lost her voice”. Instead of showing off smooth functionality, the ad leaned into chaos: celebrities like Gordon Ramsay, Rebel Wilson, Cardi B and Anthony Hopkins filled in, each bringing wildly inappropriate responses to simple requests.

The result was uproarious and oddly human, tech humor that turned a product vulnerability into one of that year’s most talked‑about moments, even topping the USA TODAY Ad Meter rankings for Super Bowl commercials.

Pepsi | New Can (Two Kids) (1992)

In the early ’90s, Pepsi wove cool, curiosity and a touch of humor into a classic Super Bowl spot that still echoes today. Supermodel Cindy Crawford pulls up to a gas station, strides to a vending machine and cracks open a Pepsi but the punchline isn’t her star power.

Two young boys, transfixed not by the glamorous figure before them but by the brand’s new can design, blurt out their admiration. It was a subtle shift, not just selling cola, but an entire youthful aesthetic, that helped embed Pepsi deeper into pop‑culture memory.

Volkswagen | The Force (2011)

Volkswagen’s 2011 commercial tapped into nearly everyone’s childhood fantasy: wielding the Force like a Jedi. A young boy dressed as Darth Vader roams his home, attempting to start household items with concentration alone, with no success.

That is, until his father, hidden behind a Volkswagen Passat, remotely starts the car, sparking the boy’s triumphant belief that his powers worked. Set to the instantly recognizable Imperial March, the ad was charmingly simple yet emotionally resonant, melding cultural nostalgia with gentle brand storytelling in a way that clicked instantly with audiences.

Wendy’s | Where’s the Beef? (1984)

More than a commercial, “Where’s the beef?” became a cultural catchphrase in the 1980s — a phrase originally voiced by Clara Peller in Wendy’s 1984 ad when confronted with an enormous bun and a ridiculously tiny patty.

Rather than dazzling with glitz, the spot relied on plainspoken comic frustration to make a point about substance over style. Its impact was immediate: the line leapt out of the ad and into politics, sports and everyday speech across the U.S. and Canada, transforming a fast‑food jibe into an enduring piece of the cultural lexicon.

E*Trade | Talking Babies (2008)

When E*Trade debuted its talking babies during Super Bowl XLII, it disrupted the expected financial ad narrative. Babies in high chairs casually explained how easy it was to buy stocks online, blending innocence with absurdity in a way that gleefully undercut the intimidation people often feel about investing.

The spot’s clever juxtaposition (tiny interlocutors discussing big finance) made it unforgettable and spawned a campaign that stuck with viewers, proving that even the most serious sectors could find humor and mass appeal during the game’s biggest advertising stage.

Honorable mentions

Nike: “Hare Jordan” (1992) – Michael Jordan meets Bugs Bunny in a whimsical, animated crossover that fused sports, humor, and pop culture, making sneakers unforgettable.

– Michael Jordan meets Bugs Bunny in a whimsical, animated crossover that fused sports, humor, and pop culture, making sneakers unforgettable. Pepsi: “The Joy of Pepsi” (2001) – Pop music energy exploded with Britney Spears dancing through everyday life, blending brand promotion with celebrity spectacle.

– Pop music energy exploded with Britney Spears dancing through everyday life, blending brand promotion with celebrity spectacle. Snickers: “You’re Not You When You’re Hungry” (2010) – Transformations of actors into humorous, exaggerated personas captured the simple truth of hunger in a playful, memorable campaign.

– Transformations of actors into humorous, exaggerated personas captured the simple truth of hunger in a playful, memorable campaign. Old Spice: “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like” (2010) – Fast-paced humor, absurdity, and charm turned a men’s grooming product into a cultural phenomenon, inspiring countless parodies.

– Fast-paced humor, absurdity, and charm turned a men’s grooming product into a cultural phenomenon, inspiring countless parodies. Esurance: “Sorta Pharmacy” (2015) – Clever storytelling and relatable humor reframed insurance ads with quirkiness, making bureaucracy unexpectedly entertaining.

– Clever storytelling and relatable humor reframed insurance ads with quirkiness, making bureaucracy unexpectedly entertaining. Dunkin’: “Drive-Thru” (2023) – Star-studded cameos and situational comedy refreshed the classic drive-thru experience for a modern audience.

– Star-studded cameos and situational comedy refreshed the classic drive-thru experience for a modern audience. Snickers: “Betty White for Snickers” (2010) – A humorous twist on identity and aging turned Betty White into an unexpected viral sensation.

– A humorous twist on identity and aging turned Betty White into an unexpected viral sensation. FedEx: “Cast Away” (2006) – A clever nod to the Tom Hanks film, blending suspense, humor, and product placement, memorable for storytelling and cinematic feel.

– A clever nod to the Tom Hanks film, blending suspense, humor, and product placement, memorable for storytelling and cinematic feel. Reebok: “Terry Tate: Office Linebacker” (2003) – Exaggerated physical comedy in the workplace made this ad viral, combining athletic branding with over-the-top humor.

– Exaggerated physical comedy in the workplace made this ad viral, combining athletic branding with over-the-top humor. Budweiser: “Old School Delivery” (2024) – Nostalgic storytelling with humorous nods to classic delivery scenarios gave Budweiser a timeless, playful twist.

– Nostalgic storytelling with humorous nods to classic delivery scenarios gave Budweiser a timeless, playful twist. Electronic Data Systems: “Herding Cats” (2000) – Clever metaphor and humor depicted corporate chaos in a witty, relatable way.

– Clever metaphor and humor depicted corporate chaos in a witty, relatable way. Pepsi: “Dancing Bears” (1997) – Colorful, animated bears brought music and cheer to the Super Bowl stage, blending whimsy with brand recognition.

– Colorful, animated bears brought music and cheer to the Super Bowl stage, blending whimsy with brand recognition. Google: “Parisian Love” (2010) – Minimalist storytelling through search queries created an emotional, human-centric narrative, highlighting tech’s personal impact.

– Minimalist storytelling through search queries created an emotional, human-centric narrative, highlighting tech’s personal impact. Taco Bell: “Viva Young” (2013) – Fun, energetic, and music-driven, this ad reinforced youth culture and Taco Bell’s playful brand personality.

– Fun, energetic, and music-driven, this ad reinforced youth culture and Taco Bell’s playful brand personality. Tide: “It’s a Tide Ad” (2018) – Meta-humor and clever self-referential storytelling made viewers question every ad, blending brand wit with Super Bowl spectacle.

– Meta-humor and clever self-referential storytelling made viewers question every ad, blending brand wit with Super Bowl spectacle. E*Trade: “Money” (2000) – Humorous exaggeration of financial freedom captured attention while making investing feel approachable.

– Humorous exaggeration of financial freedom captured attention while making investing feel approachable. Squarespace: “Sally’s Seashells” (2022) – Quirky narrative with clever wordplay showcased creativity and tech usability, making web design memorable.

Uber Eats: “The Beckhams” (2024) – Celebrity charm, humor, and product integration made this ad stand out with star power and relatability.

– Celebrity charm, humor, and product integration made this ad stand out with star power and relatability. Pepsi: “Apartment 10G” (1987) – Classic humor and lighthearted domestic scenarios brought approachable fun to the brand’s image.

– Classic humor and lighthearted domestic scenarios brought approachable fun to the brand’s image. Pepsi: “Diner” (1995) – Pop-culture references and humor in a simple diner setting made the ad relatable and widely remembered.