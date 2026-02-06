Andrea Bocelli at the 2026 Winter Olympics: What song did he perform?

The Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony brought together sport and song in a rare collision of spectacle and art. Among the voices that echoed through San Siro Stadium was Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, his presence adding a layer of classical gravitas to the night.

His performance marked a significant moment in the ceremony’s musical arc, weaving his celebrated tone into a tapestry of cultural expression. Returning to the Olympic stage two decades after his 2006 Torino appearance, he resonated with tradition while elevating the global event’s emotional tenor.

Across broadcasts and social channels alike, his segments drew attention not just for their artistry but for how they bridged generations of listeners. With each note, he helped frame the Olympics as not only a competition of athletic prowess but also a showcase of artistic excellence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Andrea Bocelli’s setlist at the 2026 Winter Olympics

Andrea Bocelli delivered one of the most emotional moments of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Opening Ceremony, bringing his unmistakable tenor to a global audience gathered inside San Siro Stadium and watching from around the world.

Andrea Boccelli performs during the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics (Source: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Advertisement

His performance unfolded as a carefully curated musical journey that blended tradition, national pride and timeless classical resonance. He sang “Nessun Dorma” by Giacomo Puccini, a choice that immediately established a reflective and ceremonial tone.

Advertisement

Supported by a full orchestra and sweeping stage visuals, his voice carried through the stadium with the quiet intensity that has defined his decades-long career, drawing a powerful response from the crowd.

Advertisement

Although many expected multiple songs, both he and Mariah Carey, who also performed just one song, delivered incredible performances. Without a doubt, the entire show sparked strong reactions from the audience.