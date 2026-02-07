Aaron Rodgers teammate confirms to Steelers if he wants to return and play with Pittsburgh in 2026

Aaron Rodgers and Cam Heyward are the two most important leaders in the Steelers’ locker room at the moment. However, both must decide whether to return to play in Pittsburgh or possibly retire.

During Super Bowl week in the Bay Area, the defensive star appeared on The Rich Eisen Show and there they asked him if he had the intention of continuing to play in 2026. “I’m working on that. It’s not that (a money thing). It’s more just about where I’m at and kind of just decompressing after the season. That whole week of Mike Tomlin and everything, it kind of threw me for the biggest loop.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers begin a new era with Mike McCarthy as head coach after the departure of Mike Tomlin. So far, it is not known what the staff will do with several veteran players, although what is certain is that McCarthy wants Rodgers back.

Aaron Rodgers and Cam Heyward have to choose between Steelers and retirement

Aaron Rodgers is 42 years old, while Cam Heyward is 36. For that reason, the defensive lineman stated that it is not about returning to play just for the sake of playing. The Steelers must show that they have a competitive roster for them to want to return. “I’m not trying to play patty cake.”

Is Aaron Rodgers retiring?

Aaron Rodgers still has not confirmed if he is retiring from football. Mike McCarthy has mentioned that he has already spoken with the quarterback several times and, although everything points to the quarterback returning in 2026, there is still nothing official.

