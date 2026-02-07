Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs Barcelona SC in 2026 club friendly?

Inter Miami face Barcelona SC at the Estadio Monumental in Ecuador for the final friendly of their South American “Champions Tour“. The primary question for fans is whether Lionel Messi will take the pitch in a match that carries significant weight for the local Ecuadorian community.

Messi is expected to start for Inter Miami against Barcelona SC, following his appearances in the first two matches of the South American tour. Manager Javier Mascherano is likely to field his strongest starting XI before making several tactical adjustments in the second half.

This clash marks the third and final leg of the tour for Inter Miami. Previously, the Argentine star started in a 3-0 defeat to Alianza Lima in Peru and a 2-1 victory over Atletico Nacional in Colombia.

The match serves as a rigorous test for Inter Miami, as they face the most successful club in Ecuadorian history, with 16 league titles. Conversely, it represents a massive challenge for Barcelona SC as they host the reigning MLS Cup champions.

What’s next for Inter Miami?

Following the conclusion of the match against Barcelona SC, Inter Miami will wrap up their South American travels and head to Puerto Rico. They are scheduled for one final friendly against Independiente del Valle on February 13 at the Estadio Juan Ramón Loubriel.

After their Caribbean stop, the Herons will shift their focus to the MLS regular season. Inter Miami debut against LAFC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, February 21.

Fans of the Florida club will have to wait a bit longer for the highly anticipated opening of Miami Freedom Park. Inter Miami are not scheduled to play their first home game at the new stadium until Matchday 6 against Austin FC on April 4, following a five-game road trip to start the season.