Aaron Rodgers might not return to Pittsburgh in 2026 as NFC team could reportedly convince QB to leave Steelers

Aaron Rodgers warned a few weeks ago that he expected to have one or two offers on the table once he became a free agent. The quarterback signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, so he has all the time he wants to decide about his future in 2026.

Now, according to a report from Dianna Russini, the Minnesota Vikings could be one of those possible destinations. “The Vikings will be bringing in a veteran QB to compete with J.J. McCarthy in 2026.”

Last season, the Vikings looked like Super Bowl contenders after winning 14 games with Sam Darnold as the starting quarterback. However, in an incredible move for 2025, they let him go to Seattle in order to trust McCarthy, who failed to meet expectations in his second year in the NFL.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who will be Vikings starting QB in 2026?

J.J. McCarthy is currently the Vikings’ starting quarterback for 2026, but Russini mentions that head coach Kevin O’Connell now wants competition for the young player and already has a name in mind. “One league source I spoke with pondered the possibility of a Kirk Cousins reunion in Minnesota.”

Is Aaron Rodgers signing with Vikings?

Before the 2025 season, several rumors linked Aaron Rodgers as an option for the Vikings. The plan was to pair the quarterback with stars like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Aaron Jones. It is important to remember that Rodgers has a very good relationship with Kevin O’Connell.

Advertisement

see also Vikings star wants Aaron Rodgers as starting quarterback in 2026

However, in order not to put pressure on McCarthy, O’Connell did not want to bring in a veteran. For 2026, with the need to deliver immediate results, there will be no margin for error.

Advertisement

The big problem for the Vikings is that the Steelers will now be an attractive option for Aaron Rodgers to return, since Mike McCarthy is the new head coach and he already spent a full year getting familiar with the team. Despite that, a better roster could convince the veteran to go to Minnesota.