Dolphins legend Dan Marino names the reason why Tua Tagovailoa failed in Miami

Tua Tagovailoa has not lived up to the expectations that once surrounded him in Miami. Following his struggles with the Dolphins, franchise legend Dan Marino has pointed to what he believes is the single biggest reason behind the quarterback’s lack of success.

If anyone understands what it takes to succeed in Miami, it’s Dan Marino. The Hall of Fame quarterback remains one of the most respected voices within the organization, and when he speaks about the Dolphins, people listen.

Marino was recently asked on Mad Dog Sports Radio why the Dolphins have been unable to find long-term consistency at the quarterback position since his historic tenure. In his view, the issue comes down to one critical factor: a lack of pressure on Tua Tagovailoa.

“You have to have competition at that position and I think that’s probably where the Dolphins have to go,” Dan Marino told Mad Dog Sports Radio. “Just have competition there and see what that is. I’m not in the position to say it’s going to be free agency or the guys we have or whatever that may be, but I do know when you have competition at that position it’s going to make it better and better and that’s what the Dolphins need to do.”

Should the Dolphins give Tua Tagovailoa another chance?

Tagovailoa is set to earn $54 million in guaranteed money in 2026, a figure that significantly complicates Miami’s decision-making. While the Dolphins are reportedly exploring the possibility of moving on from him, paying that amount without Tagovailoa on the roster would be far from ideal.

Reports suggest Miami will attempt to trade the quarterback, though finding a willing partner may not be easy given his contract and inconsistent performance. As a result, starting over with a new quarterback is appealing from a football perspective—but keeping Tua for another season could make more sense financially.

Marino’s comments should resonate inside the Dolphins’ front office. Throughout his career, Tagovailoa has rarely faced real competition for the starting job, as Miami consistently treated him as the unquestioned foundation of a future dynasty.

As Tagovailoa’s future with the franchise remains uncertain, one thing is clear: whoever makes up the Dolphins’ quarterback room in 2026 must understand that the starting role should no longer be guaranteed. If Miami follows Marino’s advice, competition—not comfort—may finally define the position.