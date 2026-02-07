Tom Brady makes shocking turn ahead of Seahawks vs Patriots in Super Bowl LX

Tom Brady gave a controversial statement days ago regarding his stance of the Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. However, now he is doing a 180-turn.

Brady said he had no dog in the fight, implying he wasn’t rooting for his former team against the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX. That caused that even Patriots player openly slammed Brady for that. However, Brady posted a picture of him with Patriots owner, Robert Kenneth Kraft.

The caption sent a clear message. Brady posted, “You know I got your back RKK. Get that 7th ring so we can match.” Brady does have a dog in this fight and it hails from New England. And of course it was, Brady won six Super Bowls while playing for the Patriots, he definitely roots for them and now it’s all confirmed.

Kraft always had Brady’s back

It was the 2016 season when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo started games for the Patriots in the middle of the ‘Deflategate‘ scandal. Rumor has it that then-head coach Bill Belichick saw in Garoppolo the heir to Tom Brady, going so far that Brady and Belichick almost had a fallout. In fact, Brady had to go to Kraft to get leverage. Hence, Kraft pretty much forced Belichick to put Brady back on and traded Jimmy Garoppolo.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft

Brady has always described Kraft like a “second father” and a “great influence.” Meanwhile, Kraft says Brady is “like a son” to him. They go so back, that Kraft attended Brady’s wedding back in the day, and Brady was very supportive of Kraft when his wife Myra passed away back in 2011.

Brady won’t be commentating the Super Bowl

For the past couple of years, Brady has been the color commentator for Fox. However, he won’t be calling the Super Bowl LX as the Seahawks vs Patriots game will be broadcasted by NBC. Hence, we won’t be able to see Brady commentate his former team’s game as they fight for a Vince Lombardi.

The Super Bowl will also be streamed exclusively on Peacock. The game commentators will be Mike Tirico on the play-by-play, with Cris Collinsworth being the analyst. Melissa Stark and Kaylee Hartung will serve as the sideline reporters, and Terry McAulay will be the rules analyst.