Super Bowl 2026 uniforms: What Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will be wearing in SB LX

Talk about Super Bowl style has shifted from the field to the fashion lines this year as Seattle and New England prepare for their Feb. 8 showdown at Levi’s Stadium. In a matchup loaded with history, what each team will wear has become part of the pre‑game storyline.

For the Seahawks, hints from recent playoff appearances suggest a design that nods to both tradition and surprise. Fans and analysts are speculating over subtle changes that could make the uniform stand out under the Super Bowl lights, without giving away the full look.

Across the field, the Patriots have been tight-lipped, leaving room for curiosity. Observers are watching for details that might break with expectations, whether in color, trim, or symbolic touches, keeping anticipation high for what could be a memorable visual debut.

What will the Seahawks and Patriots wear in Super Bowl LX?

For Super Bowl LX, the Seattle Seahawks will wear their classic all‑navy uniforms, pairing navy jerseys with matching pants and their signature neon green accents. The uniform features the team’s traditional logo on the helmet, sleeve striping inspired by past championship runs, and subtle playoff‑era patches commemorating the 2025 season.

Seahawks and Patriots’ uniform for Super Bowl LX (Source: @seahawks and @patriots)

The New England Patriots, designated as the “home” team, have opted for a clean, all‑white ensemble, marking a notable departure from their usual combinations. The uniforms include white jerseys and pants accented by navy and red trim, a refreshed helmet logo and subtle detailing referencing key moments.

Both teams will also feature Super Bowl LX commemorative patches, celebrating the milestone edition of the championship. These patches, placed on the chest or shoulders, add a special touch that distinguishes these uniforms from regular season or playoff attire. Fans and collectors alike will likely note the subtle differences that make this Super Bowl visually unique.

Commemorative details on uniforms for Super Bowl LX

In addition to the standard Super Bowl LX logo on their jerseys, both teams will wear a “USA 250” patch commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, part of the NFL’s participation in the nation’s celebrations. This patch appears alongside the game logo on the right shoulder of the uniform.

Patriots’ uniform for Super Bowl LX (Source: @patriots)

Seattle’s jerseys carry even more layered symbolism. The Seahawks will wear three patches: the Super Bowl LX logo, the USA 250 patch and a 50th anniversary patch celebrating the franchise’s own milestone. These additional details honor both league history and the team’s legacy.

The matchup also sets a visual precedent: it’s the first time in Super Bowl history that both teams will wear fully monochromatic uniforms, Seattle in all‑navy and New England in all‑white, with no visible secondary contrasts.

How often have the Seahawks won Super Bowls in blue uniforms?

The Seattle Seahawks have appeared in four Super Bowls in franchise history. Of those, they have not won a Super Bowl while wearing blue jerseys. Their only championship came in Super Bowl XLVIII, when they defeated the Denver Broncos 43–8 — a game in which they wore white jerseys, not blue.

Seahawks’ uniform for Super Bowl LX (Source: @seahawks)

Their two Super Bowl losses in blue uniforms occurred in Super Bowl XL (lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers) and Super Bowl XLIX (lost to the New England Patriots in a dramatic finish). In both of those games, the team wore its blue jerseys and came up short on the biggest stage.

How many Super Bowls have the Patriots won in white jerseys?

The New England Patriots have a rich Super Bowl legacy with six championships overall. When it comes to games in which they wore white jerseys, the Patriots have been particularly successful, winning four Super Bowls in that uniform color. Those victories in white came in:

Super Bowl XXXIX — Patriots win over the Eagles

Super Bowl XLIX — Patriots win over the Seahawks

Super Bowl LI — Patriots win over the Falcons

Super Bowl LIII — Patriots win over the Rams

They also suffered two Super Bowl losses in white jerseys, most notably Super Bowl LII against the Eagles, which means their overall record in white is strong but not perfect. In contrast, their victories in non‑white (blue or other) uniforms are fewer.