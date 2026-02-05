Matthew Stafford wins first NFL MVP at 37: How many had Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers claimed at his age?

Matthew Stafford is officially the NFL 2025 season MVP. After a stellar season, the quarterback managed to capture the most coveted individual award in football. However, winning it at 37 years old creates even more buzz around this accolate.

As for Tom Brady, who is regarded as the greatest player of all time, had won two MVPs at 37 years old. Another superstar in the NFL like Aaron Rodgers had won three MVP awards at the exact age that Stafford just won it.

The Rams quarterback beat other contenders like Patriots’ QB Drake Maye by just five points (366-361). According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Stafford had 24 first-place votes to Drake Maye’s 23. This would make the MVP race the closest since Peyton Manning and Steve McNair were co-MVPs in 2003.

Stafford could cement a Hall of Fame career with this award

Overlooked for the first 12 seasons of his career while playing for Detroit, Stafford was always seen as talented, but not much more after that. However, once he arrived in Los Angeles, everything changed. His talent got rewarded with a Super Bowl victory in his first year with the Rams.

Stafford now has a Super Bowl and an MVP to his name. Pair that with a career 64,516 passing yards and 423 touchdowns and there is a big argument to make Stafford a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

The Rams saved Stafford’s career

If it were not for the Stafford-Goff trade, Stafford would’ve likely ended his career in Detroit with no postseason success and likely a losing career record. In fact, Stafford’s career record is 120-118-1. With the Rams alone, Stafford’s record is 46-28. Hence, the Lions were really wasting the career of a now-MVP of the NFL.

