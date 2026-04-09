Myles Garrett skips Browns’ workouts and $1 million bonus: Is a trade request looming?

Myles Garrett recently signed a contract extension with the Cleveland Browns. Nevertheless, trade rumors are very much alive, even more so now that he has forfeited a $1 million bonus by not attending the team’s offseason workouts.

For a player with the experience of Myles Garrett, attending offseason workouts is not mandatory. However, with a $1 million bonus on the line, most veteran players would think twice about skipping them.

Nevertheless, Garrett has decided to forfeit the bonus and not attend the workouts, per NBC Sports. This has ignited rumors about a potential trade, although several reports have said he is “100%” staying in Cleveland.

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Myles Garrett trade rumors: Is the pass rusher leaving the Browns?

A year ago, Myles Garrett signed a lucrative four-year, $160 million extension with the Browns. At the time, it seemed like his primary focus was financial security, but the situation appears to have changed.

MYLES GARRETT IS THE NEW SACK RECORD KING.



CLEvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/Jaa4aBGrIl — NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2026

Garrett once stated that his goal was to compete for a Super Bowl, and the Browns are currently far from being considered contenders. By forfeiting such a significant bonus, he may now be signaling that a trade is the best path for him to pursue a championship ring.

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If Garrett requests a trade, he will undoubtedly have several teams interested in his services. However, the substantial contract he carries may be an issue, meaning a renegotiation might be the only way for him to leave Cleveland. As of today, he remains with the team, but whether this is the best move for his career remains to be seen.