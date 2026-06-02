Myles Garrett leaving the AFC North doesn’t change Bengals plans

Myles Garrett is no longer a member of the Cleveland Browns, a team the Cincinnati Bengals faced multiple times as division rivals in the AFC North.

On Monday, Myles Garrett was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Los Angeles Rams, bringing his time in the AFC North to an end. Is this good news for the Cincinnati Bengals? Joe Flacco certainly believes so, although some of his teammates know they cannot afford to relax regardless of Garrett‘s departure.

“Good for us,” Flacco said via the Bengals official website. Not having to face one of the league’s best defensive ends twice during the season could be beneficial for Cincinnati, but there are those who believe the team cannot afford to relax because of this situation.

“It doesn’t matter. You still have to go win on Sundays. Congrats to Myles. That’s how I feel. We still have to go win,” Orland Brown Jr. said. “(Verse) is a young player who is also a great player. Very talented. I have a lot of respect for his game.”

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Amarius Mims will also be tasked with protecting his quarterback, whether that ends up being Joe Flacco or Joe Burrow. The addition of Jared Verse to the Browns as part of that trade does not necessarily weaken the Rams’ roster, as Los Angeles still boasts plenty of talent on both sides of the ball. “It’s the hardest division anywhere, whether it’s Myles Garrett or Jared Verse,“ he said.

Samaje Perine #34 and Amarius Mims #71 of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Garrett takes his talents to the NFC West

The Los Angeles Rams have completely shaken up the NFL with a true blockbuster trade. Myles Garrett’s arrival to Rams instantly makes their defense terrifying, especially considering he is coming off a legendary 2025 campaign.

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Garrett was named the Defensive Player of the Year after anchoring the league with a historic NFL record of 23 sacks, while also racking up 17 tackles for loss, 31 quarterback hits, and 4 forced fumbles.

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns

When do the Bengals and Browns face off?

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns are scheduled to face each other twice during the 2026 NFL regular season. Their first division rivalry matchup will take place in Week 13 on Sunday, December 6, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.

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They will wrap up their season series in Week 18 on Sunday, January 10, 2027 (or Saturday, January 9, depending on NFL flexing), when the Bengals host the Browns at Paycor Stadium.