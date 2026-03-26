Myles Garrett will ‘100%’ stay on the Browns according to new reports

Myles Garrett has a contract with the Cleveland Browns, but he’s been on the record saying he wants to win. His team and the term ‘winning‘ aren’t exactly aligned in recent years, which sparked trade rumors, but apparently, he is going nowhere.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Browns are “100%, definitely not trading” Myles Garrett. The All-Pro EDGE, who just broke the single-season sack record in the NFL, recently had the Browns modify his contract to help the team’s cap flexibility.

Garrett will once again lead a top defensive unit in the 2026 NFL season. However, the Browns will have a new defensive coordinator. Without Jim Schwartz, the defense might take a big hit, as he was one of the best DCs in football.

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Garrett in 2025 was unstoppable

Last season, Garrett was a man on a mission to not only become the Defensive Player of the Year, but to get the sacks record. Not only did he accomplish both by having 23 sacks, but Garrett became the biggest nightmare for offensive linemen.

Garrett is just stronger, taller, faster, and more explosive than any offensive lineman in the NFL. It’s impossible to stop him one on one. Sometimes, it’s almost impossible doing it two on one as well.

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The Browns lost Schwartz but kept the talent

Joining Garrett, the Brown have the Defensive Rookie of the Year in Carson Schwesinger and Quincy Williams as the linebackers, which is a premium quality to have. This makes the front seven a very elite one.

On the secondary, Denzel Ward is an elite cornerback and Grant Delpit is an excellent, high-level safety as well. They’ve played together for a while as well. Hence, new DC Mike Rutenberg can’t complain for the talent at his disposal.