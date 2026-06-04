Aaron Donald might come out of retirement to join Myles Garrett with Rams in 2026

Aaron Donald may not be done with football after all. The future Hall of Famer retired as one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history, but a unique opportunity could tempt him back to the Los Angeles Rams for one more Super Bowl run.

The possibility has gained momentum following the Rams’ aggressive roster construction. They now boast one of the league’s most talented teams after adding Myles Garrett to a defense that could become dominant, while the offense features stars such as Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams, and Puka Nacua.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Donald acknowledged that the idea of returning has crossed his mind when asked about the possibility of joining Garrett on the Rams’ defensive front. “I texted Aaron Donald about coming out of retirement and playing for the Rams, alongside Myles Garrett: ‘I’m for sure flirting with the idea. Helluva an opportunity with the Super Bowl in SoFi this year. If I can find the fire, it’s a possibility.'”

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Is Aaron Donald coming out of retirement to play for Rams?

Aaron Donald might come out of retirement. The intrigue surrounding a potential comeback grew even further after Pat McAfee also reached out to Donald to ask about the possibility of returning to the NFL. His response sounded remarkably similar to the one reported by Schultz. “It for sure got me thinking. Gotta see if that fire can light back up.”

At 35 years old, Donald has been away from the NFL for two seasons, but he has remained in outstanding physical condition since stepping away from the game. The biggest question does not appear to be whether his body can handle a return, but whether he can rediscover the motivation required to compete at the highest level again.

If Donald ultimately decides to come back, it would instantly become one of the biggest stories of the 2026 NFL season. Pairing one of the greatest defensive players of all time with Garrett on a roster already viewed as a legitimate Super Bowl contender could transform the Rams into one of the most feared teams in football.