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Myles Garrett hints at potential relationship with Rams legend Aaron Donald amid return rumors

Myles Garrett's arrival to the Los Angeles Rams made Aaron Donald to think about coming back to the NFL, and the newcomer is already hinting at a potential new relationship with the legend.

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns
© Jason Miller/Getty ImagesMyles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns

The world is at a frenzy with all things related to the Los Angeles Rams. The arrival of Myles Garrett sparked plenty of rumors regarding Aaron Donald coming back, and now there’s a potential relationship brewing.

Myles Garrett gave an interview to the Rams’ social media channels, and he said he wanted to discuss future plans with Donald. “We haven’t talked yet but definitely expect to talk soon. I don’t know what his plans are and I won’t pretend to know, but a lot of people are excited and thrilled about the possibility of him coming back.”

Donald retired in 2023 after a full decade of action in the NFL, all with the Rams. He recently said that the Rams acquiring Garrett made him think about coming back from retirement to join Garrett.

Aaron Donald is still in top shape

Aaron Donald has always been a freak of nature. He was an undersized linemen but that didn’t stop him from wrecking havoc despite getting double or triple coverage. Judging by the lifestyle of the 35-year-old, he is still in incredible shape.

Donald’s last season saw him get eight sacks, 23 QB hits, three passes defended, and got an All-Pro first team selection. He literally retired being the best in his position in the NFL. Now, a fire might have been re-kindled.

See also

Rams’ Sean McVay hints at a potential Aaron Donald return after the blockbuster Myles Garrett trade

Rams’ projected defensive lineup if Donald returns

The Rams already had a top defense. It could get even better with the moves they made this year, and Donald coming back. Also, they managed to keep defensive coordinator Chris Shula, which was a great outcome for them.

  • DE: Braden Fiske
  • NT: Poona Ford
  • DT: Aaron Donald
  • LOLB: Byron Young
  • LILB: Nate Landman
  • RILB: Omar Speights
  • ROLB: Myles Garrett
  • LCB: Jaylen Watson
  • SS: Kam Curl
  • FS: Kamren Kinchens
  • RCB: Trent McDuffie

Bold: New names for this season.

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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