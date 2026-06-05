Myles Garrett hints at potential relationship with Rams legend Aaron Donald amid return rumors

Myles Garrett's arrival to the Los Angeles Rams made Aaron Donald to think about coming back to the NFL, and the newcomer is already hinting at a potential new relationship with the legend.

The world is at a frenzy with all things related to the Los Angeles Rams. The arrival of Myles Garrett sparked plenty of rumors regarding Aaron Donald coming back, and now there’s a potential relationship brewing.

Myles Garrett gave an interview to the Rams’ social media channels, and he said he wanted to discuss future plans with Donald. “We haven’t talked yet but definitely expect to talk soon. I don’t know what his plans are and I won’t pretend to know, but a lot of people are excited and thrilled about the possibility of him coming back.”

Donald retired in 2023 after a full decade of action in the NFL, all with the Rams. He recently said that the Rams acquiring Garrett made him think about coming back from retirement to join Garrett.

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Aaron Donald is still in top shape

Aaron Donald has always been a freak of nature. He was an undersized linemen but that didn’t stop him from wrecking havoc despite getting double or triple coverage. Judging by the lifestyle of the 35-year-old, he is still in incredible shape.

Insane: The legendary Aaron Donald has gone viral for curling his 160-pound dumbbells with EASE…🤯👀



Donald is easily in the best shape of his life. pic.twitter.com/iDoMtBnw7X — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 8, 2025

Donald’s last season saw him get eight sacks, 23 QB hits, three passes defended, and got an All-Pro first team selection. He literally retired being the best in his position in the NFL. Now, a fire might have been re-kindled.

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Rams’ projected defensive lineup if Donald returns

The Rams already had a top defense. It could get even better with the moves they made this year, and Donald coming back. Also, they managed to keep defensive coordinator Chris Shula, which was a great outcome for them.

DE: Braden Fiske

NT: Poona Ford

DT: Aaron Donald

LOLB: Byron Young

LILB: Nate Landman

RILB: Omar Speights

ROLB: Myles Garrett

LCB: Jaylen Watson

SS: Kam Curl

FS: Kamren Kinchens

RCB: Trent McDuffie

Bold: New names for this season.