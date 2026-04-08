Browns join NY Giants in Concepcion sweepstakes with Sanders, Watson QB battle still open

The Cleveland Browns have yet to decide who will be their starting quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, they do know who they want to surround Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, Dillon Gabriel, and company with. Unfortunately, they aren’t alone in their pursuit of KC Concepcion, as other sides like the New York Giants have shown interest, as well.

As Tom Pelissero reported, KC Concepcion has visited the Browns ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. Concepcion continues to be one of the main names in the upcoming class, and one that has had several teams circling around him. Despite the injury concerns around him, the wide receiver out of Texas A&M is seen by many organizations as a suitable weapon for their systems.

The Giants hosted Concepcion in a visit earlier this year. New York showed interest in him despite the fact Concepcion was intervened for an arthroscopic surgery on his knee by Daniel Cooper, the Dallas Cowboys’ team doctor.

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Browns could use Concepcion as they figure out QB1 battle

Cleveland will be doomed as long as it doesn’t find its starting quarterback for the season—and preferably for the long run. Still, the Browns must stay busy in the meantime, as Todd Monken evaluates who gets the nod under center between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson. That decision will likely be made in training camp. Thus, the Browns may already have Concepcion on the roster by then—that is, of course, if they select him in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Wide receiver KC Concepcion #7 out of Texas A&M

Whether it’s Sanders or Watson who’s throwing the pigskin at Huntington Bank Field, they could definitely use Concepcion’s athleticism, which led the Aggies with 919 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 2025. Transferring from NC State to Texas A&M and putting up such numbers in his first year in College Station, Concepcion proved he doesn’t need much time to adapt to new environments.

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Indeed, the NFL is a different monster, but the outlook is promising for the Browns, who could benefit from a fast-learning, immediate-impact rookie. Plus, as Monken takes over after Kevin Stefanski’s firing, the entire team will be learning a new system, so it’s not like any player is starting off with a head start.