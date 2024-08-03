Patriots QB Drake Maye and the possibility of losing the starting job in his debut.

The NFL season is about to kick off, and teams are finalizing their preparations during minicamps. Details are being worked out as they get ready for their respective debuts.

Many teams have bolstered their rosters to go as far as possible, while others are focusing on restructuring their squads in an effort to improve on their performance from last season.

One team that undoubtedly needs to improve its performance in the upcoming season is the New England Patriots. Since the departure of multi-time champion Tom Brady, the quarterback position has lacked stability. To address this, the Patriots made a bold move in the draft by selecting Drake Maye.

However, Maye’s status as the starter for Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals is far from guaranteed due to his lackluster performance during minicamps.

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots walks to the field during the New England Patriots OTA Offseason Workout on May 29, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The organization had high hopes for the former North Carolina standout, but his inconsistent performance during training camps and the impressive showings of fellow rookie Joe Milton III have left the starting QB position still uncertain.

Alternatives for the quarterback position in the debut

Although third overall pick Drake Maye was initially the favorite to start the season as the quarterback, his underwhelming performances have led to a reassessment of that decision. Behind him are the experienced Jacoby Brissett, whom head coach Mayo has spoken highly of, and fellow rookie Joe Milton III, who is also under serious consideration due to his strong showing in minicamps.

Also in the mix, though somewhat less prominently, is Bailey Zappe. He has previously competed for the QB position against Mac Jones in past seasons.

Joe Milton III #7 of the Tennessee Volunteers warms up before the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against the Purdue Boilermakers at Nissan Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.

New England Patriots: Early season matchups for 2024