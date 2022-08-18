The New England Patriots return to their stadium with an interesting game against the Carolina Panthers. In this article you will find all the information you need to know about predictions, odds and how to watch or live stresm this 2022 NFL preseason game.

One of the most popular teams in the NFL will have a tough challenge in Week 2 of the 2022 preseason. The New England Patriots will host this Friday's match against the Carolina Panthers. Here you will find all the info you need to know about predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this attractive game. In the US, it will broadcast on fuboTV, which has a 7-day free trial.

The New England Patriots have been one of the most dominant teams in recent history. Now, without Tom Brady, Mac Jones will be in charge of the offense and the hopes are high with a young quarterback being coached by Bill Belichick.

As for the Carolina Panthers, the team has a big problem surrounding their quarterbacks. Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield are two good players, but only one will have the starting role this year. Who will win this fight... and for how long?

New England Patriots vs Carolina Panthers: Match Information

Date: Friday, August 19, 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts.

New England Patriots vs Carolina Panthers: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

New England Patriots vs Carolina Panthers: Storylines

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason started different for the Patriots. The team lost to the New York Giants, but there are good things to rescue as the offense and defense still look sharp under Bill Belichick's management despite not having Tom Brady around anymore.

Whereas the Panthers, the NFC team started with a victory against the Washington Commanders. Christian McCaffrey is still the pilar of this team and his carries will have to be on point in order to aspire to something big this year.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free New England Patriots vs Carolina Panthers in the U.S.

This Week 2 game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers of the 2022 NFL preseason will broadcast in the United States by CBS and NFL Network

New England Patriots vs Carolina Panthers: Predictions And Odds

The New England Patriots seem to be back on track and for this game they are the favorites with a -155 in the odds, while the Carolina Panthers have a +125.

BetMGM New England Patriots -155 Carolina Panthers +125

* Odds via BetMGM