New England Patriots play against Tennessee Titans for a Sunday Night Football game in the Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans meet in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at Gillete Stadium on November 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM (ET). Looking for a wing. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

The New England Patriots won in Week 11 against the Atlanta Falcons 25-0 in what was the Patriots' fifth consecutive victory after their last defeat against the Dallas Cowboys 29-35.

The Tennessee Titans are one of the deadliest teams of the regular season at 8-3-0, but in Week 11 they lost to the Houston Texans 13-22. It was an unexpected loss especially against a team like the Texans who are having a mediocre season.

New England Patriots vs Tennessee Titans: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Gillete Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts.

New England Patriots vs Tennessee Titans: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

New England Patriots vs Tennessee Titans: Storylines

The Patriots are winning games like never before after a bad start to the 2021 NFL season. The past seven weeks the Patriots have won six games and lost only one to the Dallas Cowboys 29-35. After that loss they have won five consecutive games against the New York Jets 54-13, the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24, the Carolina Panthers 24-6, the Cleveland Browns 45-7 and the Atlanta Falcons 25-0. Most of the games were on the road, but the home record is improving with two wins and four losses. The Patriots are scoring an average of 27.3 points per game as the sixth best offense of the season and the defense is number one allowing only 16.1 points.

The Tennessee Titans ended a six-week winning streak with a 22-13 loss to the Houston Texans. They were favorites to win that game, but things went wrong for the Titans. The team could do nothing to avoid the Texans to win the first half 12-0 with a touchdown and 3 field goals. The second half of that game was dominated by the defense of the visitors, the Texans scored another 10 points and only allowed 13 points to the home team. The Titans are scoring an average of 26.5 points per game and the team's defense allows 23.1 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free New England Patriots vs Tennessee Titans in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 12 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and Paramount+ and other options available are CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS App, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

New England Patriots vs Tennessee Titans: Predictions And Odds

The New England Patriots are favorites at home with -7 points to cover and -310 moneyline at FanDuel, they have the offense capable of passing over the visitors and taking advantage of the fact that the visitors do not have a powerful running back like Henry available. Tennessee Titans are underdogs with +7 ATS and +280 moneyline. The totals are fixed at 43.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: New England Patriots -7.



FanDuel New England Patriots -7 / -310 Totals 43.5 Tennessee Titans +7 / +280

* Odds via FanDuel