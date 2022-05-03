Saints quarterback Winston returns next season in hopes that the team will return to its best level after the departure of Payton and Brees. Although the team has other options in case the plan with Winston fails.

The New Orleans Saints' schedule will be fun in the upcoming 2022 NFL season as they will play a game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in England as part of the NFL International Series. But the main focus of the Saints is to play better than last season where the team, and now without Sean Payton.

The departure of long-term head coach Payton is a low blow for the franchise, but the team is set to begin the 2022 season with Dennis Allen as head coach. He was a defensive coordinator since 2015 with the Saints.

The Saints' three main weapons this year are their quarterback 'rotation' with Winston, Dalton, Ian Book and a fourth quarterback who will be Taysom Hill when needed. All of them will be used during the preseason to test a few things before the start of the regular season.

Saints opponents for the upcoming 2022 NFL season

Five games on the road for the New Orleans Saints in the 2022 NFL season, one of those games against the Arizona Cardinals and the other against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Two interesting games to analyze the defensive work of the team against two rivals that have strong offensive lines.

The games are at home, one in London at Tottenham Stadium, and another against the defending champion Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders and the tough defense of the Baltimore Ravens. In total there are nine games at home.

