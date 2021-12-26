The New Orleans Saints will face Miami Dolphins this Monday, December 27 at 8:15 PM (ET) in a game valid for Week 16 of this 2021/22 NFL regular season. Here you will find how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, the preview, predictions and odds.

The New Orleans Saints, second in the NFC SOUTH Division, seek to continue adding victories to ensure a place in the next postseason when this Monday they host the Miami Dolphins in this Week 16 of the NFL regular season. Find out everything there is to know about this game, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds and even how to watch or live stream it free. To watch it live in the US, you can tune in on FuboTV (Free Trial).

It's the last weeks of the NFL, and the next postseason is already throbbing little by little. The New Orleans Saints are looking to stay with second place in their division. Mathematically it could be first, but for that they would have to win everything they have left and for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to lose all their remaining games. That is why the goal of the New Orleans team is that second place in the division, which they must take good care of since the Atlanta Falcons are only one victory away from them.

On the side of the Dolphins, they still have aspirations to get second place in their division. With a balance of 7 wins and 7 losses, they are only 1 game won away from matching the Buffalo Bills (8-6). That is to say, in this week 16 beating the Saints and with a defeat by the Bills, they could both be left with the same balance of 8-7 and everything would be defined in the coming weeks.

New Orleans Saints vs Miami Dolphins: Match Information

Date: Monday, December 27, 2021

Time: 8:15 PM

Location: The Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

New Orleans Saints vs Miami Dolphins: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

New Orleans Saints vs Miami Dolphins: Storylines

This game will undoubtedly be very interesting since the two aim for second place in their Division, one to keep it (New Orleans Saints) and the other to reach it (the Miami Dolphins, currently third to a victory for the Bills) that would deposit them in the next postseason. With just weeks to go in the regular season, a win could be momentous.

How to watch or live stream free New Orleans Saints vs Miami Dolphins

The match between New Orleans Saints (second best team in the NFC South) and Miami Dolphins (looking for the third place in the AFC Center Division) for the Week 16 of the 2021/2022 NFL season will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options: ESPN.

New Orleans Saints vs Miami Dolphins: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have their favorites for this game: in this case, it is the Miami Dolphins that carry the favoritism. According to DraftKings, the Dolphins have odds of -140, while it gives the New Orleans Saints odds of +120.

DraftKings New Orleans Saints +120 Miami Dolphins -140

*Odds via DraftKings