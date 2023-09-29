All eyes have been on Patrick Mahomes since the 2023 NFL season arrived, and the Kansas City Chiefs star has so far lived up to the expectations. Even in the loss to the Lions in the season opener, the two-time MVP did just fine.

With Tom Brady retiring for good this year, Mahomes is widely seen as the league’s face after leading Kansas City to two Super Bowl rings at just 27. Only three weeks into the season, he’s proving his fans right.

The Texas Tech product constantly finds ways to make plays, even if he doesn’t get much help from his teammates. However, he’s not among the most accurate quarterbacks in 2023.

Patrick Mahomes has completed less passes than 15 QBs in 2023

Having completed 74 of his 113 passing attempts, Patrick Mahomes has a 65.5 completion percentage after three weeks. There are 15 signal-callers who did better than that so far:

Justin Herbert (Chargers) – 74.4% Lamar Jackson (Ravens) – 73.3% Josh Allen (Bills) – 72.7% Joshua Dobbs (Cardinals) – 72.0% Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins) – 71.3% Kirk Cousins (Vikings) – 69.6% Jared Goff (Lions) – 69.5% Geno Smith (Seahawks) – 68.9% Jimmy Garoppolo (Raiders) – 68.1% Jalen Hurts (Eagles) – 67.7% Dak Prescott (Cowboys) – 67.6% Brock Purdy (49ers) – 67.0% Baker Mayfield (Buccaneers) – 66.7% Gardner Minshew (Colts) – 66.7% Sam Howell (Commanders) – 65.7% Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) – 65.5%

Who plays the Chiefs in Week 4?

The Kansas City Chiefs hit the road to take on the New York Jets at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 1, at 8:20 PM (ET).