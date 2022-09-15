All the Head to head stats for the 16 games in one single place, check how many times a team lost or won against others, as well as other relevant data from previous seasons. Full details inside.

The 2022-2023 National Football League started and the Week 1 left a bitter taste in some fans' mouths as some big favorites lost during the first week of the season against underdogs.

Week 2 offers a total of 16 games from Thursday, September 15 to Monday, September 19. The first game of the week, Thursday Night Football, will be in Kansas at 8:15 PM (ET), the Chiefs play at home against the Chargers.

One of the big teams that lost last week was the Green Bay Packers, the same scenario as the 2021-2022 season but at the end of that season the Packers made the playoffs. There is still much to see in 2022.

H2H analysis for each NFL Week 2 game

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

This will be the first game of the second week, the Chargers won their game against the Las Vegas Raiders 24-19 at home. While the Chiefs also won in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals 44-21 on the road.

The last time the Chiefs played the Chargers was in Los Angeles and the Chiefs won that game 34-28 on December 16, 2021.

Date Result Dec 16, 2021 KAN 34, @LAC 28 Sep 26, 2021 @KAN 24, LAC 30 Jan 3, 2021 @KAN 21, LAC 38 Sep 20, 2020 KAN 23, @LAC 20 Dec 29, 2019 @KAN 31, LAC 21 Kansas City Chiefs lead all-time series 65-58-1

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

The Jets were humiliated at home during Week 1, their defensive line could do nothing to stop the Ravens and they lost that game 24-9. The Browns won 26-24 against the Panthers on the road in Jacoby Brissett's debut as their quarterback.

The series between the Jets and the Browns is almost even, but the most recent game was in December 2020 and the Jets won at home 23-16.

Date Result Dec 27, 2020 CLE 16, @NYJ 23 Sep 16, 2019 CLE 23, @NYJ 3 Sep 20, 2018 @CLE 21, NYJ 17 Oct 8, 2017 @CLE 14, NYJ 17 Oct 30, 2016 @CLE 28, NYJ 31 Cleveland Browns lead all-time series 15-13

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions

The Commanders are undefeated after a good game during Week 1, they won against the renewed Jacksonville Jaguars who were not easy to beat at 28-22. The Lions didn't have the same luck but their offensive line seems to be playing better, they lost to the Eagles 38-35.

The series record is negative for the Lions, 15-31, against the Commanders but the most recent game was a 30-27 win for Detroit over Washington on November 15, 2020.

Date Result Nov 15, 2020 @DET 30, WAS 27 Nov 24, 2019 DET 16, @WAS 19 Oct 23, 2016 @DET 20, WAS 17 Sep 22, 2013 DET 27, @WAS 20 Oct 31, 2010 @DET 37, WAS 25 Washington Commanders lead all-time series 31-15

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars have a new coach and things seem to be different as they played much better than before but lost to the Commanders 28-22. The Indianapolis Colts tied the first game of the season against the Texans 20-20.

The last time the Jaguars won a game against Indianapolis was on January 9, 2022, they won that game 26-11. But a couple of months earlier, in 2021, the Colts won 23-17.

Date Result Jan 9, 2022 @JAX 26, IND 11 Nov 14, 2021 JAX 17, @IND 23 Jan 3, 2021 JAX 14, @IND 28 Sep 13, 2020 @JAX 27, IND 20 Dec 29, 2019 @JAX 38, IND 20 Indianapolis Colts lead all-time series 26-16

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Two undefeated teams with a couple of good offensive lines, but the toughest game during Week 1 was for the Buccaneers as they won against the Dallas Cowboys 19-3, while the Saints won against the Falcons 27-26.

The two most recent games in the Bucs vs. Saints series were two straight wins in 2021 for the Saints. The Buccaneers won a game on January 17, 2021 on the road.

Date Result Dec 19, 2021 NOR 9, @TAM 0 Oct 31, 2021 @NOR 36, TAM 27 Jan 17, 2021 @NOR 20, TAM 30 Nov 8, 2020 NOR 38, @TAM 3 Sep 13, 2020 @NOR 34, TAM 23 New Orleans Saints lead all-time series 39-22

Carolina Panthers at New York Giants

The Panthers lost at home to the Cleveland Browns 26-24 in what was a heartbreaking loss for Baker Mayfield against his former team. The Giants won a tight game against the Tennessee Titans 21-20.

The Jets recently won a game against the Panthers on October 24, 2021, and the last time the Panthers won a game against the Giants was in 2018 at home.

Date Result Oct 24, 2021 @NYG 25, CAR 3 Oct 7, 2018 NYG 31, @CAR 33 Dec 20, 2015 @NYG 35, CAR 38 Sep 22, 2013 NYG 0, @CAR 38 Sep 20, 2012 NYG 36, @CAR 7 Carolina Panthers lead all-time series 7-5

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers

Bill Belichick suffered a tough loss against the Miami Dolphins 7-20 during Week 1, it seems the Patriots' offensive line is still as weak as it was last season. The Steelers won in overtime against the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

This will be the first game between New England and Pittsburgh since 2019, on that occasion the Steelers lost 3-33 against the Patriots. But the series is slightly in favor of the Patriots 17-16.

Date Result Sep 8, 2019 PIT 3, @NWE 33 Dec 16, 2018 @PIT 17, NWE 10 Dec 17, 2017 @PIT 24, NWE 27 Jan 22, 2017 PIT 17, @NWE 36 Oct 23, 2016 @PIT 16, NWE 27 New England Patriots lead all-time series 17-16

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens

The Dolphins sent a clear message to every other team in their division by winning their first game of the season against the New England Patriots 20-7. The Ravens had a relatively easy game against the Jets 24-9.

The most recent game was in 2021, the Dolphins won against the Ravens 22-10, during that time the Ravens were going through a bad situation with their quarterback.

Date Result Nov 11, 2021 BAL 10, @MIA 22 Sep 8, 2019 BAL 59, @MIA 10 Oct 26, 2017 @BAL 40, MIA 0 Dec 4, 2016 @BAL 38, MIA 6 Dec 6, 2015 BAL 13, @MIA 15 Baltimore Ravens lead all-time series 10-7

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams

The Falcons played well against the Saints at home despite the fact that they do not have their star quarterback Matt Ryan as the team lost by a single point 26-27. The Rams as defending champions were a flop during Week 1 as they lost 10-31 to the Bills.

Both teams are desperate for a win, especially the Rams, and the most recent game they won against the Falcons 37-10 was on October 20, 2019.

Date Result Oct 20, 2019 LAR 37, @ATL 10 Jan 6, 2018 @LAR 13, ATL 26 Dec 11, 2016 @LAR 14, ATL 42 Sep 15, 2013 STL 24, @ATL 31 Nov 21, 2010 @STL 17, ATL 34 Los Angeles Rams lead all-time series 48-30-2

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers seem to need Jimmy Garoppolo as the starter since they couldn't win on the road against the Bears, the team lost 10-19. The Seahawks won against the Broncos and their former quarterback 17-16.

The Seahawks won against the 49ers in 2021, 30-23 at home, but the team was led by Russell Wilson and now things are different for them.

Date Result Dec 5, 2021 SFO 23, @SEA 30 Oct 3, 2021 @SFO 21, SEA 28 Jan 3, 2021 @SFO 23, SEA 26 Nov 1, 2020 SFO 27, @SEA 37 Dec 29, 2019 SFO 26, @SEA 21 Seattle Seahawks lead all-time series 30-17

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys

Another couple of teams that lost their Week 1 games even though they started the season as favorites. The Cowboys were humiliated by Tom Brady the Bucs 19-3, while the Bengals lost 23-20 in overtime against the Steelers.

During the initial year of the pandemic, 2020, the Cowboys won 30-7 over the Bengals, but Cincinnati was a different team than they are today. The Bengals haven't won against the Cowboys since 2004, but Burrow wasn't their quarterback back then.

Date Result Dec 13, 2020 DAL 30, @CIN 7 Oct 9, 2016 @DAL 28, CIN 14 Dec 9, 2012 DAL 20, @CIN 19 Oct 5, 2008 @DAL 31, CIN 22 Nov 7, 2004 DAL 3, @CIN 26

Houston Texans at Denver Broncos

The first tie of the season and the Texans were part of that game, they tied the Colts 20-20. Denver Broncos did not have the best debut as everyone expected, they lost by a single point against the Seahawks 16-17.

Since 2019 the Texans have not played against the Broncos, in December of that year the Broncos won 38-24 on the road. Few games in the series, but the Broncos have five wins out of eight games over the Texans.

Date Result Dec 8, 2019 DEN 38, @HOU 24 Nov 4, 2018 @DEN 17, HOU 19 Oct 24, 2016 @DEN 27, HOU 9 Dec 22, 2013 DEN 37, @HOU 13 Sep 23, 2012 @DEN 25, HOU 31 Denver Broncos lead all-time series 5-3

Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders

The Cardinals were supposed to show better offensive power against the Chiefs, but the Week 1 game was an unforgettable loss for them 44-21. Apparently the Carr-Adams connection didn't work out for the Raiders as they lost their first game against the Chargers 24-19.

November 18, 2018 was the last time the Cardinals played the Raiders, that game was at home and they won 23-21. Only 10 ten Cardinals-Raiders games in history, most of those games during the 21st century.

Date Result Nov 18, 2018 LVR 23, @ARI 21 Oct 19, 2014 @LVR 13, ARI 24 Sep 26, 2010 LVR 23, @ARI 24 Oct 22, 2006 @LVR 22, ARI 9 Nov 24, 2002 LVR 41, @ARI 20 Las Vegas Raiders lead all-time series 6-4

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

The Bears won against the 49ers, San Francisco loss but Trey Lance showed good form with his offensive line. The Green Bay Packers failed again in the first week of the season just like they did in 2021, this time they lost to the Vikings 23-7.

The series between Bears and Packers is long with more than 204 games, but in the last five games, from 2019 to December 2021, the Packers won every game.

Date Result Dec 12, 2021 @GNB 45, CHI 30 Oct 17, 2021 GNB 24, @CHI 14 Jan 3, 2021 GNB 35, @CHI 16 Nov 29, 2020 @GNB 41, CHI 25 Dec 15, 2019 @GNB 21, CHI 13 Green Bay Packers lead all-time series 103-95-6

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

The loss of the Titans in Week 1 against the Giants was painful and difficult to assimilate, but football is like that, the Titans lost that game 20-21. The Bills showed they are more sharper than ever with a win against the defending champion Los Angeles Rams 31-10.

Last year the Titans won 34-31 at home against the Bills, plus the series is in favor of the Titans with 30-19 overall. So far the Bills' offensive line looks slightly better with Stefon Diggs having a touchdown.

Date Result Oct 18, 2021 BUF 31, @TEN 34 Oct 13, 2020 BUF 16, @TEN 42 Oct 6, 2019 BUF 14, @TEN 7 Oct 7, 2018 @BUF 13, TEN 12 Oct 11, 2015 BUF 14, @TEN 13 Tennessee Titans lead all-time series 30-19

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

It seems that the Vikings are in better shape than other big favorites in 2022, they showed good offensive power, but the best thing about the Vikings' first game of the season was their defensive line. The Vikings won 23-7 against the Packers. The Eagles on the other hand had to work hard to win against the Lions 38-35.

The Vikings have won two of the last two games against the Eagles, one in 2019 at home, and one in 2018 on the road. Philadelphia also won a game against the Vikings in 2018 at home against the Vikings.

Date Result Oct 13, 2019 PHI 20, @MIN 38 Oct 7, 2018 @PHI 21, MIN 23 Jan 21, 2018 @PHI 38, MIN 7 Oct 23, 2016 @PHI 21, MIN 10 Dec 15, 2013 PHI 30, @MIN 48 Minnesota Vikings lead all-time series 15-14

***data by pro-football-reference.com