One of the biggest rivalry of the league, the first game of the season for each one is a big test where both teams must get the best of their lines. Check here how to watch the game with a free live streaming option.

The New England Patriots were always superior to the Miami Dolphins, especially when Tom Brady was the Patriots' quarterback. But things have changed slightly in Miami's favor as they have an offensive line that knows how to hurt Belichick's team.

The first time the Patriots and Dolphins played was on November 27, 1966, and the Patriots won that game by a six-point margin, 20-14. While the first game of 2022 was a 33-24 Dolphins victory against the Patriots on January 9, 2022.

Tom Brady is gone and the Dolphins know that the Patriots are weak without him, because while Belichick finishes adapting Mac Jones to his system, the team is susceptible to more experienced defensive lines.

