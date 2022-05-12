The new NFL schedule is set to drop on Thursday evening, but the league has given hints as to what to expect this coming season.

The NFL schedule for this season is set to drop on Thursday May 12th at 8PM EST. The new season will see the Los Angeles Rams defend their Super Bowl crown against all comers as the NFL is set to kick off on September 8th according to reports.

The Super Bowl will be played on February 12th, 2023, at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona. The Pro Bowl is set for February 5th from the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Some of the rule changes for this season include: All teams will be required to have a female or minority offensive assistant on staff for the 2022 season, the Rooney Rule has been expanded to include women, regardless of their racial or ethnic background, in the postseason only: both teams are assured of one possession in overtime, even if the first team with possession scores a touchdown.

NFL 2022 season key dates

In Week 4, NFL fans will be witness to a rematch of Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It will pit two of the best quarterbacks against each other in Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady.

Other highlight dates to mark down in your NFL calendar are the following: