The 2023 NFL season is underway, and even though it’s still too soon to jump to any conclusion, many players are already under the microscope. Joe Burrow, for instance, is once again drawing a lot of attention.

It makes sense, since not only we’re talking about one of the greatest quarterbacks in the league, but also the highest-paid player in NFL history. This offseason, Joey Franchise signed a lucrative extension with the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, it hasn’t been an easy start to the season for the 2020 first overall pick. Apart from the weather, an injury has been holding him back from performing at his best. In fact, 21 quarterbacks boast more passing touchdowns than Burrow this year.

Joe Burrow has less passing TDs than 21 QBs in 2023

Joe Burrow managed to throw for only two touchdowns in three weeks. Kirk Cousins leads the list with nine passing touchdowns, with 20 players between him and the Bengals star, who has been playing through calf injury.

QBs with most passing touchdowns in 2023

Kirk Cousins (Minnesota Vikings) – 9 Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins) – 8 Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) – 7 Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers) – 7 Russell Wilson (Denver Broncos) – 6 Justin Herbert (LA Chargers) – 6 Jimmy Garoppolo (Las Vegas Raiders) – 5 Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) – 5 Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) – 5 Mac Jones (New England Patriots) – 5 Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks) – 4 Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – 4 Deshaun Watson (Cleveland Browns) – 4 Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh Steelers) – 4 Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers) – 4 C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans) – 4 Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) – 3 Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) – 3 Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars) – 3 Justin Fields (Chicago Bears) – 3 Sam Howell (Washington Commanders) – 3 Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) – 2

Who plays the Bengals in Week 4?

The Cincinnati Bengals hit the road to take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 1 at 1 PM (ET) at Nissan Stadium.