The new Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver tweeted he was ‘hurt’ about his trade but now it’s time to move on.

The Tennessee Titans did not endear themselves to their fans with their eye raising trade of Pro Bowler wide receiver A.J. Brown. The Titans gave up the three-year pro for a first-round and third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

A.J. Brown was able to score 25 touchdowns and run over 2,900 rushing yards in his three seasons with the Titans. Titans’ fans took to social media to vent their anger over the situation as the fans believed that with Brown and Derrick Henry the future looked bright in 2022/23.

Now the new Philadelphia Eagles player took to social media to end one chapter and begin another, here is the tweet that had Eagles fans ready for their new player and Titans fans even more angry at the brass.

A.J. Brown tweets out after trade to Eagles

On Twitter Brown wrote, “Let that hurt go and move on”, showing clearly, he had long term goals with the Titans but now his attention must focus now on what he can bring the Eagles.

The Philadelphia Eagles finished second in the NFC East with a 9-8 record and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Tennessee Titans given their current roster looked like Super Bowl contenders this season, but this trade makes things a bit more challenging. Still a playoff team for sure, the Titans will have to hit a homerun with their 2022 draft picks and there are serious questions about starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill being able to effectively lead the team in the grind of the whole season.

On paper the Eagles have improved greatly while the Titans lost a big piece that the brass believes was replaceable, only time will tell who is right.



