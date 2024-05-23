Considering that the Super Bowl cannot be held in all cities due to various factors such as the weather, the NFL Draft has suddenly become the most coveted event for all the league’s franchises.

Just a few weeks ago, Detroit broke all attendance records after a spectacular weekend. Over 775 000 people attended over three days, a clear indication that the rotation of cities for the draft is already a success.

We already knew that the host for 2025 will be Green Bay, but the NFL still had to reveal the location for the 2026 edition. Now, the answer has come and thousands of fans have not hidden their excitement about the choice.

Which city will host the 2026 NFL Draft?

Pittsburgh will officially host the 2026 NFL Draft. One of the most important football cities finally gets its reward because, due to weather conditions, a Super Bowl was always out of reach.

This was the message from NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell. “We have a unique opportunity to spotlight this wonderful community on a global stage, benefiting Pittsburgh’s economy and entertaining football fans from all markets. We know this pride of Pennsylvania will shine bright in 2026. The NFL Draft is one of the biggest, most-anticipated sporting events of the year and we’re thrilled to partner with the Pittsburgh Steelers for our 2026 event.”

Steelers’ owner, Art Rooney II, acknowledged this is a massive recognition to Pittsburgh and millions of fans. It will be the 10th different city to host the NFL Draft since the idea of leaving New York became a reality in 2015.

“We are excited that the city of Pittsburgh has been selected to host the 2026 NFL Draft. This will be an amazing event that will highlight everything the region has to offer on a national and international level. We look forward to football fans from all across the country coming to enjoy our city’s culture while also showcasing our rich football history and tradition in the region.”