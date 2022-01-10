The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, and as always, the last week of the season also spelled the end for a group of coaches and GMs. Here are all the coaches gone after week 18.

And that’s a wrap on the NFL regular season in 2022. The playoffs are set to begin as those teams that made the postseason dream about the Super Bowl and those that didn’t start thinking about next year.

In the case of a few NFL teams, looking ahead to next season started the moment Week 18 ended and the offseason for those teams began at that exact moment. Many teams have announced the end of their partnerships with their current head coaches, and a few terminated their GMs.

Here is a rundown of the NFL coaches that were removed from their positions at the end of this season. In NFL Black Monday 2022, few were spared that were on the hot seat.

Fired NFL coaches in 2022

The following coaches were fired this season, Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins got the pink slip on Black Monday, in three seasons coaching Miami, Flores achieved a 24-25 record with no playoff berths. Former GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears are gone in Chicago. Another pair of GM and coach were let go, this time Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings.

Vic Fangio of the Denver Broncos was relieved of his duties on January 9th, rounding out the victims of Black Monday to 4 coaches and 2 General Managers. During the season Urban Meyer was fired a few weeks back by the Jaguars and Jon Gruden resigned from his position as the Raiders coach.

