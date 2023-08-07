The 2023 NFL season could be special for the Carolina Panthers. They will have not only a new quarterback, but the franchise now has Frank Reich as the new head coach. In a nutshell, the strategy for the upcoming season will be much better than last season.

However, last season one of the Panthers’ weakest points was the defensive line. The first ten weeks of the 2022 season were a disaster for them, with only three wins and seven losses.

After Matt Rhule was fired on October 10, some adjustments were made to the defensive line thanks to Steve Wilks, who was the interim head coach. Wilks finished the season with a 6-6 record.

Who is the veteran LB the Panthers recently signed?

According to Adam Schefter and sources, the new Carolina Panthers linebacker for the 2023 season is veteran Justin Houston. He has been in the league since 2011, when he debuted with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He has played for a total of four franchises, including the Panthers. Most recently, he was with the Baltimore Ravens from 2021 to 2022. His second team in the NFL was the Indianapolis Colts.