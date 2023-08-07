The New England Patriots want to leave behind the 2022 NFL season that was deemed a failure for them after closing that year with an 8-9 record and being the second time in three years that they have missed the postseason.

However, Bill Belichick and the Patriots are ready to enter the 2023 season with a new strategy that will include new players and about a dozen drafted players. Most of the players selected in the draft are for the defensive line.

On the other hand, the Patriots are confident that Mac Jones could finally have his best season with the help of two new wide receivers joining a 10-player roster trying to make the 53-man roster.

Who is the New England Patriots rookie who recently surprised everyone during training camp?

According to sources and MLFootball, the Patriots new wide receiver Demario Douglas could be considered a “steal of the draft” because during training camp he has impressed the coaches thanks to his route running and other skills.

Douglas played for Liberty from 2019 to 2022. In 2023, he was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round as the 210th pick. Douglas was born in Jacksonville, Florida, and is a relatively small player to play wide receiver at 5-foot-8 (173 cm).