Trevor Lawrence will be the starting quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 2023 NFL season. In his third season, he hopes to lead the franchise back to the postseason and go even further than they did last season.

Lawrence’s first season in Jacksonville was as disastrous as Peyton Manning’s first season with the Indianapolis Colts. Both quarterbacks had poor starts during their first year, but Peyton went on to have a Hall of Fame career, while Trevor is still just getting started.

During school years Trevor Lawrence was a dominant force in college. He led Clemson to an undefeated season and a national championship in his first year, and he only lost two games in his three years with the team.

What is the record shared by Trevor Lawrence and Peyton Manning?

According to the stats and a recent analysis by MLFootball, one record that Trevor Lawrence and Peyton Manning share is that they are the only two quarterbacks in NFL history to start their careers with 0-9 road records. Both quarterbacks broke their losing streaks in Week 3 of their second seasons, when they each defeated the Chargers on the road.

Another interesting fact is that both quarterbacks reached the playoffs in their second season in the NFL. They both started all 16 games (17 for Trevor) in their first two seasons, but Peyton was much more successful in his second season, with a record of 13-3, compared to Trevor’s 9-8.