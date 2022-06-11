It's inevitable to think about it: even though Carson Wentz's commitment is currently with the Washington Commanders, when he faces the Philadelphia Eagles it won't be just another game. The quarterback opens up about it.

It's no secret that quarterback Carson Wentz's career was one before and after his time with the Philadelphia Eagles. Although his current NFL stint is with the Washington Commanders, the Eagles can never be just another team to him.

The North Carolina native turned pro in 2016, when in the first round of that year's NFL Draft he was selected by Philadelphia. His stay with them lasted only four seasons, which were enough to leave an indelible mark in the memory of both: the conquest of Super Bowl LII.

Just ahead of the 2022 NFL season, Wentz was drafted by the Washington Commanders, a new illusion after the bad time he had with the Indianapolis Colts. However, he will face a tough test in Weeks 3 and 10: facing the team with which, until now, he has reached the top of the hill ... even if only in statistics.

Carson Wentz opens up about facing Philadelphia Eagles

While for the Washington Commanders, clashing with the Eagles is seen just as one more game, it is inevitable not to want to know what it will mean for Carson Wentz, as for the first time in his career he will know what it is like to face the Philadelphia Eagles, something that did not happen during his fleeting stint as a player with the Indianapolis Colts.

“Naturally, I kind of expected that, so I think that it’ll be a fun one, but that’s what Week 10. We’ll get there.” said an honest but sparing Carson Wentz at a press conference held on the occasion of the Organized Team Activities.

It should be remembered that Carson Wentz had a bittersweet moment during the Philadelphia Eagles' conquest of Super Bowl LII. It was Nick Foles who led the Eagles to the top, as Wentz was recovering from an ACL injury in his left knee.